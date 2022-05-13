Daily Briefing: Retail inflation at 8-year high; Congress’ Chintan Shivir to begin today

Good morning,

Retail inflation surged to a near 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, persisting above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) inflation target for the fourth straight month, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed. The food price inflation (combined for rural and urban) surged to a 17-month high of 8.38 per cent in April.

High price levels of fuel and food items, especially of vegetables, spices and oils/fats, along with household services, contributed to the sharp rise in inflation. It is likely to reduce people’s purchasing power and overall demand. We take a look at the cause and effect of rising inflation.

With the Congress’ Chintan Shivir set to begin Friday, the party’s top brass is actively considering a radical idea to bring new faces into leadership levels. Sources said the party is seriously thinking of imposing an age-ceiling for leaders to hold positions in the organisation at all levels and for contesting elections besides putting in place a term-limit for Rajya Sabha members. The idea is part of the party’s attempt to give it a “young look.”

Militants barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fatally shot a Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat — the third attack against the minority community in the Valley this year. The attack on Bhat triggered protests from Pandits in various districts. They threatened to resign en masse if the killings were not stopped and raised slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking protection.

A Varanasi court ordered the resumption of the video survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex — even if it meant getting “locks opened/ broken” — to resolve the dispute over a plot. The survey was halted last week following allegations of bias against the official in charge”. The survey report should be submitted on May 17, the court said.

PM Modi hinted that he was ready for another term while addressing a gathering in Gujarat. He said that a “very senior” Opposition leader, whom he respects, had once asked “what else” was left for him to accomplish after becoming PM twice. Modi, however, said that he will not rest till “100 per cent” coverage of Government schemes was achieved.

During the 2020 standoff with the Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh, use of force by Indian forces was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with alacrity, and such actions to safeguard national interest would be taken in future as well, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said in a book on the Prime Minister. “Thus, during this crisis, while we have reacted in a particular manner, there were other options. Some were exercised and some more will be exercised, if vital and major interests of the country are at stake,” Doval wrote in the book, ‘Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, an anthology of articles written by various eminent people on Modi’s leadership and achievements.

Jehangir Aziz writes on why monetary policy alone won’t bring down inflation: “There is clearly a case to remove the extraordinary monetary support provided during the pandemic. Perhaps the RBI should have moved earlier in doing so. However, removing emergency accommodation is one thing and relying solely on culling credit growth — which is barely positive in real terms — to tame inflation is completely different that can cost the economy dearly.”

In 2019, a small-time traditional healer from Mysore in Karnataka was abducted from his residence and kept in captivity in a house in Kerala’s Malappuram district for more than a year. Why, you ask? Well, the culprits tried to force him to divulge the secret formula of his medicine for piles. He was eventually tortured to death, according to the Kerala Police. The prime accused in the case, Shaibin Asharaf, a 42-year-old from Malappuram district, who runs a hotel business and ventures in the Middle-east, and three of his accomplices have been arrested.

For decades, penalty corners have showcased thrilling action sequences on a hockey field — from the cannonball-like shots hurled by drag-flickers and “suicide runs” from defenders to block them to the goalkeepers diving and lunging to keep the ball out. But now, the future of one of hockey’s most integral elements is being reconsidered, at least in its current avatar. The reason? Rising risk of injuries and a diminishing success rate.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: During his trip to Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met ambassadors and trade representatives of 24 countries to discuss investment opportunities in the state. But Bommai, who had promised transparency in administration when he took over as the Chief Minister, was quite blunt to the diplomats. He told them that the state would offer them quality human resource, better business atmosphere and quality infrastructure, but they should not expect sops from the state government to do business in Karnataka.

