Daily Briefing: PM Modi to meet German Chancellor over Russia-Ukraine war; Ministries and the PM Speech tracker

Ahead of what would be his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to The Indian Express on India’s position on Russia, “massacres against the civilian population” in Ukraine, and fixing accountability for “war crimes”.

Elevated to the CPI(M) central committee last month, P Rajeeve — who’s been a vocal Rajya Sabha MP from 2009-15, and has experienced both the UPA government and the BJP in power — is one of the prominent second-line faces of the party in Kerala. In this edition of the Idea Exchange, the Kerala Minister for Law, Industries and Coir talks about K-Rail project, strengthening infrastructure, Centre-state relations and why investors should head to Kerala.

Did you know there is something called ‘PM Speech Tracker’ and officials from government ministries and departments have been trained on operating this dashboard? An RTI application filed by this newspaper revealed that officials have to track the Prime Minister’s speeches and continuously feed this dashboard.

In his first visit abroad in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 to 4. What will be on the table in the context of the Ukraine crisis, and economic and defence ties? We explain.

Amidst a brewing language row and Tamil Nadu’s tensions with the Centre, the state government removed the dean of Madurai Medical College, a day after its new students were administered the Maharshi Charak Shapath, in Sanskrit, instead of the usual Hippocratic Oath in English. The event was even attended by two state ministers — Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy.

Senior Kerala politician and former leader of Kerala Congress (M) P C George briefly spent time in police custody on allegations of hate speech at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, before he was granted bail by court. While often in the news for his colourful language and resultant controversies, at the Sammelan, an event backed by the Sangh Parivar, George talked of “love jihad” and an “agenda to establish a Muslim country” by “sterilising men and women (of other faith)”.

Domestic investors are tightening their grip on listed companies at a time when foreign portfolio investors are pruning their holdings due to global uncertainty and rising interest rates in the US. Significantly, the share of retail, high net-worth investors, and domestic institutional investors as a whole, reached an all-time high of 23.34 per cent as on March 31, 2022, well above the FPI (foreign portfolio investors) share of 20.15 per cent.

The fully-mechanised government procurement centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district can process around 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat per day. But in the peak of the wheat procurement season, only a handful of farmers are present here — in a year harvest has been largely unaffected. It is a different story in private mandis. Stakeholders say arrivals are up by almost 40 per cent over the previous year as farmers throng these centres for higher rates offered by traders.

The death of a minor girl and a youth in Silachari in Tripura’s Gomati district, while they were in police custody, is growing into a controversy over the grey zone between tribal customary laws and regular penal provisions in the state. The couple, who were having an affair, belonged to the ethnic Chakma community. On Sunday, the Tripura Rejyo Chakma Samajik Parishad, an apex customary body of the community, sought a judicial enquiry into the deaths.

On Thursday, when Kerala played Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy semifinal, Mohammed Nizar desperately wanted to watch the game from the stands. But by the time the auto driver from Nilambur in Malappuram had finished his day’s trips, it was too late to reach the stadium in Manjeri. And so, it was on live stream that Nizar finally saw his 22-year-old son Jesin T K, the latest football sensation in Kerala, create history by scoring five goals in his team’s 7-3 win after coming on as a substitute.

Delhi confidential: As the new Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande received the Guard of Honour on Sunday morning in front of the South Block, some new precedents were set. First, as is known, is that he is the first Army Chief from the Corps of Engineers. Second, in a rare instance, the Chiefs of Navy and Air Force, too, were present at the ceremony along with their wives. Also, it turns out that the three chiefs were in the same batch of National Defence Academy.

In the latest episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, Debasish Mishra, Partner at Deloitte India, joins host Shashank Bhargava to talk about India’s current power crisis, and the reasons behind it. Next, The Indian Express’s Anjali Marar explains why large parts of India are facing an extreme rise in temperatures, and the problems this is likely to cause. And in the end, Indian Express’s Associate Editor, Shubhajit Roy talks about China finally permitting the return of “some” Indian students who have been stuck in India due to visa and flight restrictions.