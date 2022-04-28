Daily Briefing: CMs hit back at PM Modi over hiked fuel prices; power outages increase amid low coal stocks, high demand

Good morning,

From reports on the hiked fuel prices in India and the increasing electricity shortage in the country to the declining labour force participation rate – here are the top reads of today’s edition

Big Story

Raising the issue of high fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Opposition-ruled states for not heeding the Centre’s call to reduce Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray hit back saying that the Centre owed their states money, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Kerala Finance Minister blamed the cess levied by the Centre for the high rates.

Despite a cut in excise duty by the Centre, followed by a reduction in VAT by states, a series of 14 price hikes in 16 days for fuel have kept the rates soaring. The reluctance to reduce excise duty and VAT on fuel stems from the fact that it constitutes an important source of revenue for both the Union government and the states. We take a look at the taxes imposed on fuel by the states, and why reducing them is easier said than done.

Only in the Express

Responding to critics of the idea of an ‘atmanirbhar’ internet, Hitesh Jain opines: “Those criticising the information technology minister’s call for an atmanirbhar internet mistake self-sufficiency for protectionism… Initiatives such as these encourage the development of alternative organic ecosystems and ensure that we are not left at the mercy of tech giants.”

From the Front Page

Over the past week, the total electricity shortage in India hit 623 million units (MU), surpassing the total shortage all of March. India’s power sector woes are likely to get worse as record high power demands are putting pressure on thermal power plants struggling with low coal inventories.

Tata Group’s newly acquired airline, Air India, has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the acquisition of its Bengaluru-based sister-airline AirAsia India. The airline is 83.67 per cent owned by the Tata Group with the remaining stake being held by the Malaysian company. The proposal “relates to the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Private Limited by Air India Ltd,” a notice said.

Amid rising tensions in Maharashtra over the use of loudspeakers in places of worship, the Uttar Pradesh government said that it removed over 10,900 “illegal” and “unauthorised” loudspeakers across the state. “There is an existing government order of 2018, and there are set rules for sound decibel limits and court directions. Districts have been directed to ensure the implementation of the same with firmness now. They have been asked to submit reports by April 30 about the implementation,” UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told The Indian Express.

Must Read

Despite Kerala and Gujarat being ruled by bitter political rivals from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum, the CPM-led Kerala government sent a delegation of senior officials to BJP-ruled Gujarat to study a dashboard system that enables the Chief Minister’s Office to access data from all e-governance applications down to taluk level. The Congress claims the move has exposed the close relationship between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Narendra Modi.

More than half of India’s population in the working-age group (15 years and older) is deciding to sit out of the job market, but also that this proportion of people is increasing, data show. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that India’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) has fallen to just 40% from an already low 47% in 2016. We explain LFPR, its significance in India and how it is underreported.

After a circular in an Army-run school for special children in north Kashmir’s Baramulla asked its teachers to “avoid hijab during school hours”, some political leaders are now drawing parallels with the Karnataka hijab ban. The Army, however, said the word “hijab” (which covers the head) was mistakenly written in the circular instead of “niqab” (which covers the face, except for eyes). As the school is for special children, the niqab can be a hindrance in teaching, it said.

And Finally…

Before their match against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a video on their social media account of Umran Malik talking about his IPL season. The soft-spoken 22-year-old fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir admitted that he had been off radar at the start, but had begun to do well in the last few matches. He just wanted to keep extending his dream run, game by game. By the end of his spell of 4-0-25-5 on Wednesday night, Malik had Wankhede Stadium on its feet, the ovation accompanied by chants of “Umran, Umran” and “Malik, Malik”.

Delhi Confidential: Now that Haryana Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda has got what he wanted, the big question is will he continue his association with the G 23 leaders, some of them his close personal friends. Accepting his demand, the Congress on Wednesday removed Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and appointed Udai Bhan, a four-time MLA who is considered a Hooda loyalist.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at why Jignesh Mevani has been arrested by the Assam Police, why things didn’t work out between Prashant Kishor and the Congress, and what PM Modi said about fuel prices.

