Daily Briefing: Covaxin gets DCGI nod for 6-12-year-olds; Congress and Prashant Kishor part ways & more

A day after the European Commission President asserted that the war in Ukraine would “deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “We in Asia face our own sets of challenges, which often has an impact on the rules-based order.” Pointing to Afghanistan, and challenges from China, he said it was a “wake-up call” for Europe to look at these instances where “problems have been happening”.

During the first national conference on a new cooperative policy, two key suggestions were put forward by states to the Centre — allow Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the cooperative sector, particularly in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to improve infrastructure; fix an upper age limit of 70 years for board members in cooperative societies. The suggestions came from Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, The Indian Express has learnt.

Following similar crackdowns in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, the civic body in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar town has demolished shacks, kiosks and a portion of a shop building as part of an “anti-encroachment” drive in a locality that had witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami processions this month. The police, however, said that the drive “has nothing to do with the riot accused.”

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for 6-12 years and Biological E’s Corbevax for 5-12 years. A final decision to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those aged below 12 years will be taken by the government’s expert body, sources have said.

The Congress has parted ways with election strategist Prashant Kishor. Party leaders told The Indian Express that several senior members were dead against the Congress changing its structure at the behest of an outsider. Kishor had made suggestions in a presentation last year, which mirror what the G-23 leaders have been saying, both in their 2020 letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi and in their numerous public pronouncements since then. Announcing that he has refused to join the party, Kishor stated, “more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems.”

A decisive push by the government to make inroads into Left-Wing Extremism districts has seen 42 security camps coming up across seven districts of Chhattisgarh in less than three years. While these have served to take the government and security forces to areas hitherto controlled by the Naxals, the spread of these camps has been met with distrust among villagers, leading to protests in at least three districts.

As the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri played out on TV screens this month, one image in particular stood out — that of an excavator smashing into a hand-driven food cart. Sanjay Srivastava writes about why this is significant: “The fate of the hapless cart captures that of the most marginal residents of our cities and the excavator is an apt symbol of a state machinery that has been forged into an instrument of violence against manufactured enemies of public order and national interest. The forceful conversion of state bureaucracies to the nationalism of religious ideology is the first and most fundamental problem of our times.”

How will Twitter change now that Elon Musk owns it? Well, Musk has previously expressed frustration that content moderators on Twitter intervene too frequently and with too heavy a hand, and has tweeted that he hoped that “even [his] worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means”. So, it isn’t surprising that free speech is at the very core of his agenda. But what happens in countries like India, where free speech is not an absolute right? These “reasonable restrictions”, which have subsequently been upheld by the Supreme Court, could potentially fall foul of Musk’s maximalist free speech ideal.

Even if he scores a brace of fifties from here on, the time has come for the national selectors to contemplate a halt on Kohli’s T20I career. Going by his recent decisions on captaincy, it won’t be a surprise if he himself pulls the plug on this format after the IPL, but in case he doesn’t, the selectors would do well to take that call. Former head coach Ravi Shastri, a mentor he trusts, has already said that Kohli needs a break for sure to prolong his career, and the selectors will do well to read between the lines.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: While Army Chief General MM Naravane, who retires at the end of the month, is considered to be a leading contender for the post of Chief of Defence Staff, a tweet by the Defence Accounts Department late Monday evening led to some curiosity. The handle tweeted a photo of General Naravane receiving his pension payment order. There is speculation in South Block corridors on whether or not he will become the CDS.

