Daily Briefing: Elon Musk set to acquire Twitter at $44 billion; EU chief says Ukraine war will impact Indo-Pacific

From the European Commission chief’s call for cooperation amid the war in Ukraine to the Congress’s roadmap to revival, here are the top reads from today’s edition.

The Big Story

Visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will not only determine the future of Europe, but also “deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world”. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged all members of the international community to support Europe’s efforts to achieve peace, adding that sanctions give us “leverage to achieve a diplomatic solution that will bring lasting peace”.

With the war forcing India to recalibrate its power relations, C Raja Mohan writes in an Opinion column: “Russia’s confrontation with the West comes during India’s rapidly expanding economic and political ties to Europe and America. Delhi might be sentimental about India’s historic Russian connection but it is not going to sacrifice its growing ties to the West on that altar. Russia’s declining economic weight and growing international isolation begins to simplify India’s choices.”

Only in the Express

In an interview with The Indian Express, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president and Tata Steel CEO & MD, T V Narendran, stated that “greater alignment” between the Centre and states, and policy stability, are “very important” to encourage investments in the country. His remarks come at a time when Centre-state relations have been strained over revenue and economic issues.

From the Front Page

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion. While Twitter initially put up a ‘poison pill defence’ against the hostile takeover, the board went into negotiations after the Tesla co-founder announced he had secured funding. Musk has stated that he wants to buy Twitter to “unlock” its potential as a platform for “free speech”.

The Krishak Bazars or farm mandis announced across West Bengal in 2012 were meant to burnish the Trinamool Congress government’s pro-farmer credentials. Ten years later, the spaces with modern amenities meant to provide a platform for farmers to deal directly with buyers, with the hope of getting them the proper price for their commodities, now house shops and even a local MLA’s office. In most Krishak Bazars, farmers and dealers complain of the wrong location.

Even as a court in Assam’s Kokrajhar granted him bail in the case related to a purported tweet against PM Modi, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested Monday in a fresh case filed in Barpeta district on the basis of a complaint by a woman police officer who accused him of “assaulting” her and “outraging her modesty”.

Must Read

Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor presented a roadmap for Congress revival, party president Sonia Gandhi has set up another internal group — the empowered action group 2024 — to address the political challenges it faces. The composition of this group, however, is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the party officially announced that it will hold a brainstorming session — Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir — from May 13 to May 15 in Udaipur in Rajasthan, where around 400 party leaders from across the country would attend.

BSP president Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand has hit the ground running in Rajasthan as the party gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled for next year. After a rout in the Uttar Pradesh elections, where the party only managed to win a single seat, the BSP chief had tasked Akash with visiting different parts of the state to collect “truthful progress reports on the activities of the party” and encourage youth workers. “He is a good listener,” said a BSP leader who did not wish to be identified. “He interacts with workers too, apart from office-bearers…”

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed two Bills on Monday that seek to transfer the Governor’s power in appointing Vice-Chancellors of 13 state universities to the state government, currently led by the DMK. We explain the highlights of these two bills and how other states are also trying to curtail the Governor’s role in appointing VC.

And Finally…

The match against Punjab Kings was perfectly set up for M S Dhoni to reprise his last-over heroics as he did in the previous game against Mumbai Indians. He arrived at the crease with 35 needed off 13. Despite smashing two boundaries, which included a huge six, the Chennai Super Kings chase fell short in the end.

Delhi Confidential: The disciplinary action committee of Congress will soon be taking a call on violations of party line by senior Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar and party veteran K V Thomas. While Thomas had replied to a showcause notice issued by the panel, defending his decision to attend a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala, Jakhar has not bothered to reply so far.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we discuss the Hanuman Chalisa controversy in which lawmakers Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have been charged with sedition. We also talk about the EU’s new rules for tech companies and whether we should worry about the slight rise in Covid-19 cases.

