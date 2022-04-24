Daily Briefing: GST council plans hiking rates of 143 items; Ministry flags Ukraine & Jahangirpuri coverage by TV channels

Good Morning,

GST council plans hiking rates of 143 items; I&B Ministry flags Jahangirpuri and Ukraine coverage by TV channels; bullet train project runs into income tax hurdle: Here are the top stories from today’s edition

Big Story

As part of a proposed rate rationalisation under the Goods and Services Tax regime to bolster revenues, the GST Council, the governing body for the indirect tax regime, has sought views of states for hiking rates on 143 items. These items include papad, gur (jaggery), power banks, watches, suitcases, handbags, perfumes/deodorants, colour TV sets (below 32 inches), chocolates, chewing gums, walnuts, custard powder, non-alcoholic beverages, ceramic sinks, wash basins, goggles, frames for spectacles/goggles and apparel and clothing accessories of leather. Of these, 92 per cent are proposed to be shifted from the 18 per cent tax slab to the top 28 per cent slab.

Only in the Express

Stating the importance of keeping a count, P Chidambaram writes: “There is no shame in counting accurately — except, it seems, in counting the dead. The coronavirus pandemic caused death everywhere. How many died because they were infected could be known accurately only if every sick person had been traced, tested and treated when alive or the body had been subjected to a post-mortem. That was possible in countries with a relatively small population or with advanced healthcare facilities. India in 2020 did not have either advantage.”

From the Front Page

Citing coverage of the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri last week, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and “certain news debates”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a strong advisory to all private television channels. The ministry said the coverage “appeared to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency, obscene and defamatory, and having communal overtones”.

A day after Future Group’s proposed Rs 24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Retail was rejected by a majority of lenders to flagship Future Retail Ltd, Reliance Industries, in a stock exchange intimation, has said that as such, the scheme of arrangement “cannot be implemented”. On Friday, secured lenders rejected Future Retail’s deal to sell its assets to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of RIL.

Riddled with delays in progress, the prestigious bullet train project is facing another hurdle — Income Tax. The Japanese side, which is a partner in the project, has warned of “inevitable delays” if its multiple petitions seeking exemption from Income Tax provisions for its consultants engaged in the design aspects of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project are not addressed.

Must Read

When MNS chief Raj Thackeray called first for Hanuman Chalisa to be recited in public if mosques continued to use loudspeakers for azaan, the husband and wife duo of MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana threatened to do so in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence. The couple have never been afraid of the limelight, from sharing the silver screen with southern heroes like Captain Vijayakanth and Mammootty, to Baba Ramdev playing Cupid at their wedding at a mass ceremony. On Saturday, hours after they announced they were giving up the plan, police arrested them on the charge of “creating enmity between different groups”, amid high drama.

The Santosh Trophy may have lost its grandeur and glamour a long time ago, but it never fails to fascinate the audience in Kerala. To them, the tournament sits alongside the European league competitions, the Champions League, the World Cup and Euros, and now the Indian Super League (ISL) in fervour. Once it starts, everyone in the football-crazed state hits pause. We watch from the bleachers.

“Mohabbat ab sharbat ban gayi hai, nafrat ko bhulao (Love has now dissolved into a sherbet, let’s forget hatred),” remarks writer and historian Asif Qureshi, while pouring milkshake into a tumbler and offering it to the crowds heading towards Jama Masjid to break their Ramzan fast. In this week’s edition of Walking in the City, Qureshi guides us through the food street, a beehive of restaurants, cart vendors, stalls and squatters. From heaps of pherni, to slow-cooked nihari — the street, dating back to the turn of the last century, offers some of old Delhi’s most decadent treats.

And Finally

The death of artist Jangarh Singh Shyam in 2001 shook the art world. It was also a personal loss for the younger artists of his tribe of Pradhan Gonds who had been following in his artistic footsteps. Until then, most of his kin had been assisting Jangarh, as he brought global recognition to the largely oral myths and legends of the tribe by transforming them into visual narratives. Through dotted lines, he created jagged patterns to tell the tales of their gods and goddesses and the waves and squiggles embodied movements of the animals that inhabited the deep forests. He single-handedly established a new school of painting: “Jangarh Kalam”.

Inside edge: When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first suggested Prashant Kishor’s name as the right man to lead the Congress poll campaigns, there was general resistance. Even close lieutenants of Rahul Gandhi were opposed as it would clip their wings. But with Sonia Gandhi personally meeting Kishor and listening to his presentation of how to handle the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Gandhi family seems to have come around.

