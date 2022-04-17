Daily Briefing: Shehbaz Sharif writes to PM Modi, seeks peaceful ties with India; Sonia calls Prashant Kishor to plan Cong revival

Good morning,

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif writes to PM Modi, seeks “peaceful and cooperative” ties with India, Congress President Sonia Gandhi meets Prashant Kishor to chalk out future plan, Who is Ali Sabry, the man with the most enviable job in Sri Lanka right now — Here are the top stories from today’s edition:

Big Story

Seeking “peaceful and cooperative” ties with India, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying this can be achieved through “meaningful dialogue”. The Sunday Express has learnt that in a letter received Saturday, Sharif also said Pakistan remains committed to “regional peace and security”.

Only in the Express

As Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister, Ali Sabry had to defend his government’s decision not to allow burial of Muslims who died of Covid. There was stiff criticism from the community, even his family, but he put aside his own religious beliefs. Now, the 51-year-old Sabry, a lawyer, is his country’s new Finance Minister, assigned the Herculean task of putting a derailed economy back on the rails.

P Chidambaram writes on how hate speech is being employed as part of election strategies in Karnataka: “The need to build another narrative that can polarize the voters and attract the majority of the Hindu votes. The BJP has enough evil geniuses who have the capacity to craft state-specific strategies: one such strategy is the deliberate effort to kick up controversies around food, dress and prayer in Karnataka.”

From the Front Page

Underlining that India has remained “unshakeable and resolute” despite “changing circumstances over thousands of years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “our faith and culture is of harmony, equality and inclusivity”. In an address after unveiling a 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, the Prime Minister said the project of establishing four such statues in four corners of the country is a reflection of the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (one India, best India).

In her first major move after the Congress’s humiliating defeat at the hustings, Congress president Sonia Gandhi assembled a group of veterans and poll strategist Prashant Kishor to plan the party’s revival for the 2024 general elections. Kishor made a detailed presentation at Sonia’s 10, Janpath residence — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too were present — after which the party president decided to set up a panel to look into his proposals.

From July 1, domestic consumers in Punjab will not have to pay for power up to 300 units per month. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement as he completed a month in office. Mann also said that bill arrears up to 2 KW until December 31, 2021, would be waived for all consumers, farmers would continue to get power free, and there would be no change in the power tariff for industrialists.

Must Read

“No such violence has ever taken place here in my lifetime,” says Tabassum, a resident of Agra’s Ranukta area, where an angry mob set ablaze two houses belonging to the family of Sajid Qureshi, who was accused of allegedly kidnapping a local woman from another community to elope. Now, the fear is palpable among the other residents of the area. Many tenants from the minority community have shifted temporarily, and most markets remained shut on Saturday as a precautionary measure. “It felt like they were on a mission. They even managed to uproot railings on the parapet,” Mustaqeem, a neighbour, said. “They threw petrol bombs, set fire to cylinders to lead to a bigger blaze. Thankfully, no one was in the house.”

Six days since he stepped out after violence erupted in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh over Ram Navami processions, Mumtaz, 65, is still looking for her missing son, Ibraish Khan. In the days since, she has scanned even the mortuary of Khargone government hospital and looked at the unclaimed bodies. On April 10, as clashes broke out in Khargone city, the family said, Ibraish left home in Islampura area at 7.30 pm to offer evening prayers. He did not return. “We searched the jail, rivers, drains…even brick kins. But there is no trace of him,” Mumtaz says.

Galle Face is Colombo’s showpiece sea front. Nearly seven decades ago, the Federal Party representing the country’s Tamils held a one-day satyagraha on the green next to the sea, opposite what was then the parliament building. That same site is now the centre of another peaceful protest. Thousands of mostly young Sri Lankans have gathered here daily since April 9 demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other family members in office, including his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, step down.

And Finally

In an interview with The Indian Express, Mumbai-based artist Atal Dodiya speaks about finding courage to paint self-portraits, creating a shrine for actor Rajesh Khanna and his new exhibition in Delhi: “A large canvas has an expectation and I did not want to impose any weight of reference, history or culture in these works. Picasso once said, each painting is a self-portrait because it depicts what one is thinking, even if it is still life. I also feel that self-portraits are difficult and require courage. There has to be a reason to do one.”

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi