Daily Briefing: Time to resume India trade, says Pakistan’s top industrialist; TIFR asks staff not to post anti-govt content

Pakistan's top industrialist says it's time for his country and India to resume trade; the Maharashtra government's new app to map the movement of seasonal migrant workers; the new Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the controversy behind it

Underlining that quality healthcare is linked to poverty alleviation efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that better health facilities are not limited only to the treatment of diseases, but also encourage social justice. “When cheap and best treatment is available to the poor, his faith in the system is strengthened. If they get freedom from the worry of the cost of treatment, they work hard to get out of poverty with more determination,” the Prime Minister said.

Pakistan’s top industrialist Mian Mohammed Mansha believes it is time his country and India resume trade, and improve relations for their betterment. Mansha, who heads the Nishat conglomerate, Pakistan’s No. 1 business group, told The Indian Express from Dubai where he is at the moment, that there are “many synergies” between the two countries that can come into play once trade begins.

A week after Delhi sent its sharpest message to Moscow by abstaining on a resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a “wide ranging discussion” with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar. His visit comes at a time when Liechtenstein has moved a resolution which aims to make P5 (Permanent Five) members, who cast a veto in the UNSC, explain themselves before the UN General Assembly.

After the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted a video on its social media handles titled “Kashmir fights back”, which, a senior security establishment officer said, seeks to underline how “terrorism has affected all peace-loving citizens of Kashmir, irrespective of their faith”. Army sources said the video seeks to counter misinformation by Pakistan on social media.

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the country’s premier institution for advanced research in fundamental sciences, has instructed its staff not to post “anti-government content”, photographs and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms since it “could lead to serious security consequences”. It has asked the staff to tell their family members too not to post such content.

At least four major government decisions in poll-bound Gujarat, two of which were taken by the Centre, have been rolled back following protests. The reversal on the decisions was prompted by objections from communities like farmers, cattle herders, tribals and textile associations. The most recent one was to put in abeyance The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, a week after it had been passed by the Assembly. It is the first time the state BJP government had to make such a reversal.

Despite recording a huge distress-driven seasonal migration of workers, Maharashtra, like other states, does not have any institutionalised mechanism to enumerate it. To address the issue, the state has launched a first of its kind project — a website-based migration tracking system (MTS) application to map the movement of vulnerable seasonal migrant workers through individual unique identity numbers. The state government’s women and child development (WCD) department launched it as a pilot project in November last year in six districts with high tribal population including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Amravati, Jalna, Palghar and Nandurbar.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi writes on how the ‘virus’ of hate and divisiveness plagues the country: “There is much talk by the prime minister of acknowledging India’s multiple diversities. But the harsh reality is that under this ruling dispensation, the rich diversities that have defined and enriched our society for centuries are being manipulated to divide us and, worse, to harden faultlines and make them more firmly entrenched.”

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya — a museum dedicated to the country’s 14 prime ministers — on Thursday at Teen Murti Estate. The museum was first proposed in 2016, but the idea was then shot down by the Congress government since Teen Murti Estate was Nehru’s residence, which was later turned into a memorial to the first Prime Minister. The Rs 270-crore project was approved in 2018, and Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was appointed the nodal agency for the project in May 2019. We explain the history, controversies and concept of the new museum.

Shubhra Gupta reviews KGF2: “KGF Part 2 is more of the same, only bigger. But alas, not better, despite the film corralling such Bollywood stars as Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, and branching out of the country, to dip its shovel in the Middle East, with its lighter patina of brown and beige, the darker shades reserved for the Kolar gold fields, which form the burnt-earth backdrop for the doings of our hero Rocky and his faithful denizens.”

🤫 Delhi Confidential: Speaking at an ABVP event on Friday, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale alluded to his name having been accidentally dropped from the list of past ABVP general secretaries. He said it was the right thing to do as he had become one accidentally.

