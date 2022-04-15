Daily Briefing: IMD predicts a normal monsoon; Karnataka Minister to resign after contractor’s death

Good morning,

IMD predicts a normal monsoon; How a Karnataka temple held on to the tradition of reading from the Quran before its ‘chariot festival’; Why political parties have been claiming the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar – here are the top reads from today’s edition.

Big Story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “normal” monsoon this year, in its first Long Range Forecast (LFR). The rainfall is expected to be normal or above normal in most parts of the country, except the North-East, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala remains June 1, IMD officials said.

Only in the Express

India’s prized agreement with Sri Lanka for the joint development of the Trincomalee Oil Tank farm, signed earlier this year after a 35-year wait, may take years to turn around and at least a 100 million dollars. However, the deal for 85 decrepit oil tanks in 850 acres of dense jungle, and a strategic natural harbour, could one day be key to Sri Lanka’s energy security while giving India additional capacity for reserves.

From the Front Page

Two days after he was named as an accused in a case registered over the “unnatural death” of a civil contractor, Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa announced that he would resign from the State Cabinet on Friday. While the Minister said he was quitting “to prevent embarrassment to the BJP”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted that there was “no pressure from the party high command” and Eshwarappa “has decided to resign of his own volition”.

Inaugurating the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said that every government, every Prime Minister of independent India has contributed to nation-building, taking the country to the heights where it is today. He said barring one or two exceptions — an apparent reference to the period of the Emergency — the country has a “glorious tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way”.

All cooperative banks in Kerala, majority of which are under the Left Democratic Front, reported non-performing assets at the end of December 2021, with the total (Rs 20,324 crore) amounting to as much as 38.3 per cent of the advances. “Such a high level of bad loans would have forced the RBI to bring the entity under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework applicable to commercial banks,” a banking source said.

Must Read

Calling hate speech the root of many forms of violence, S Y Quraishi writes: “Hate speech, in itself, must be understood and treated as a violent act and urgently so, for it has become an indispensable resource for the ruling powers. No wonder, during the elections, it becomes louder.”

The historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur, Karnataka has a unique tradition — before kicking off the rathotsava (chariot festival) every year, passages are recited from the Quran. Despite opposition from right-wing activists, this year was no different. A Maulvi read out excerpts from the Quran, under strict vigil of the district police. Hundreds of people from across the state thronged the Chennakeshava temple to witness the two-day festival.

SpiceJet decided to continue training its pilots at a Boeing 737 MAX simulator facility near Delhi despite knowing that equipment at the said training centre was faulty, official sources told The Indian Express. According to a senior DGCA official, during a routine inspection on March 30 it was found that the Boeing 737 MAX simulator had a malfunctioning ‘stick shaker’ on the co-pilot seat. The DGCA has served a show-cause notice to SpiceJet and Canadian flight training service provider CAE, which manages the simulator facility.

While B R Ambedkar has always been admired as a national icon and chief draftsman of the Constitution, the renewed rush among parties like the AAP and BJP to claim for themselves the legacy of the man whose 131st birth anniversary was celebrated on April 14 can be understood in the context of India’s significant Dalit vote that now appears more than ever to be without a natural ‘home’. We explain.

And Finally…

Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar dragged Gujarat Titans to 192 after another indifferent start, and Lockie Ferguson’s slower yorker limited Jos Buttler’s blitz to the Powerplay as Rajasthan Royals fell short by 37 runs.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: On a whirlwind tour of Punjab, CJI NV Ramana was keen to visit the much-talked-about dhabas of Amritsar. On recommendation from local officials, he went with his family to the popular Kanha Dhaba for breakfast on Thursday. The CJI was so impressed at the sight of pooris being served in a big tray that he took out his phone and clicked some pictures of the platter himself.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the India-US 2+2 meet, the Karnataka government’s plans to introduce eggs in the midday meal scheme, and why lemons have become more expensive.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta