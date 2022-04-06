Daily Briefing: India ‘condemns’ Bucha killings at UNSC; fear, confusion in Delhi after meat shop directive

Good morning,

Why India’s reaction to the string of civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha is significant, and how Cadbury is celebrating Indian groundsmen this IPL season – here are today’s top stories.

Big Story

With images of civilian bodies littering the streets of Bucha sparking a global outcry, India “unequivocally condemned” the killings as “deeply disturbing” at the UN Security Council meet, and supported the call for an “independent probe” into the happenings in the Ukrainian town which had been under Russian occupation until recently. This is the strongest statement by New Delhi so far on Russia’s actions following its invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24.

Only in the Express

A series of pleas filed by The Indian Express under the RTI Act has revealed that while Maharashtra has 1,839 functional PHCs, most do not have adequate staff — one-third of the sanctioned posts in PHCs are vacant. Consequently, the pressure on government hospitals in rural areas is high, leading to long waiting time, poor patient satisfaction, and an increase in dependence on private healthcare.

From the Front Page

The ripples of a letter by the South MCD mayor, directing meat shops in South Delhi to shut during Navratri, were felt in several Delhi neighbourhoods as some shopkeepers downed shutters out of fear. An MP of the BJP, which rules Delhi’s three civic bodies, doubled down on the directive, saying meat shops across the country should be shut during Navratri, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition.

The attack on a Kashmiri Pandit, the first such after a gap of five months, has left a chill in Shopian’s Chotigam village in Kashmir. There are only two Kashmiri Pandit families living in the area – the Bhats and a neighbour. On Monday, two youths on a motorcycle fired at Bal Krishan Bhat. His brother is not really surprised at what has happened. “It is the story of the last 30 years (of the Valley),” he says.

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up for hearing a pending plea challenging the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018. Last month, a written reply in Rajya Sabha revealed that in 19 tranches since 2018, bonds worth Rs 9208.23 crore were sold. Political parties encashed bonds worth Rs 9187.55 crore.

Must Read

Scientists fear that the sudden spike in temperatures from the second half of March may impact grain yields in many wheat-growing areas of India. “The crop, which is largely timely or early sown, may not be affected much. The problem would be with the moderately late to late sown wheat in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” said Rajbir Yadav, head of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s division of genetics.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s company will be working from behind the scenes for the Congress in the Karnataka state elections and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Andhra Pradesh polls. Kanugolu, who does not have any online presence, is an elusive figure unlike poll strategist Prashant Kishor, with whom he worked in 2014 before parting ways. Not only their public profiles, their modus operandi also differs considerably.

Mehmal Sarfraz writes on the failed no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: “In an ideal world, one would wonder why anyone would celebrate the end of their own government? The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) seems to be thinking that by putting the blame on the Opposition for being part of some foreign plot to topple Khan’s government, they will win the war of narratives. With the April 3 incident, it is evident that the PTI craves power. These moves could have been dismissed as desperate had they not been unconstitutional.”

Barraged as we have been by the invasion of one virus and its mutant strains, it is easy to ignore that our planet hosts an estimated 10 nonillion (10 to the 31st power) viruses, enough to give one to every star in the universe 100 million times over. In comparison, there are less than 8 billion of us. Not all viruses are deadly — some are used to treat deadly diseases. An expert puts viruses in perspective as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Finally…

From 5 star accommodation to uniforms designed by celebrity fashion designer Masaba — this IPL season is unlike any 57-year-old groundsman Vasant Mohite has experienced before. “A miracle,” says Vasant, recalling how he was once expected to work longer shifts and spend the night in a small mosquito-ridden room with his colleagues. Behind this ‘miracle’ is confectionery company Cadbury, which decided to provide the perks as a reward for the unsung ground staff.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: Home Minister Amit Shah surprised many, including some of his own party members, with deep knowledge about Indian history at a special screening of the television serial Vidrohi – based on the life of Odia freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu – at Mahadeva auditorium. Shah shared his knowledge about the Odia icon and said had he been consulted he could have given the serial-makers more information on Buxi Jagabandhu.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the significance of AFSPA being removed from certain parts of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Until tomorrow,




