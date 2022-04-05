Daily Briefing: HDFC Ltd to merge with HDFC Bank; Kashmiri Pandit, 2 migrants shot in attacks in Valley

From the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank to the turmoil in India’s neighbours, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – here are the top reads from today’s edition:

The Big Story

In the biggest merger in the history of India Inc, mortgage firm HDFC Ltd will merge with HDFC Bank, creating a banking behemoth with a market capitalisation of Rs 14 lakh crore. Such was the level of secrecy to keep the merger deal under wraps that even the banner with names of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd that was to be put up at the press conference for the merger announcement of the two entities went for printing after midnight Sunday. Sources close to the development said only seven persons were involved in the finalisation of the merger. The combined market capitalisation will enable HDFC Bank to overtake TCS and become No. 2 in valuation after Reliance Industries Ltd (Rs 18.01 lakh crore).

Only in the Express

C Raja Mohan writes about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. “In the past, the army chiefs were the ones who “betrayed” the civilian PMs who appointed them. Ziaul Haq turned against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Musharraf ousted Nawaz Sharif. This time, it is Imran Khan who is betraying the army that ensured that his opponents were defeated in the 2018 elections and stitched a majority in his favour in the National Assembly.”

“Why should I be scared? I was confident that I hadn’t done anything wrong.”

That was the 22-year-old woman whose video of offering namaz in an empty room at Dr Harisingh Gaur central university in Madhya Pradesh went viral. The video, shot secretly and in complete breach of her privacy, angered her but she wasn’t scared. Her father said they did not want to pursue the case against the person who secretly shot the video as “we believe in forgiving and moving on.”

From the Front Page

A Kashmiri Pandit was among those injured as suspected militants attacked thrice in the same day at multiple locations. Police sources said Bal Krishan of Chotigam village received three bullets and is in critical condition. A CRPF personnel also died in a separate attack while two migrant workers, both residents of Bihar, were shot in the limbs.

The attack on police personnel posted at the Gorakhnath temple, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest, by 29-year-old Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi is part of a “serious conspiracy” and “could be called a terror incident”, UP Police said, even as the attacker’s family said he had been undergoing treatment for depression since 2017.

Stressing the need for stronger action in the near term, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that if the world wanted to restrict temperature rise to within 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial times, global greenhouse emissions needed to peak by 2025 “at the latest”, and be reduced by 43 per cent from current levels by the year 2030.

Must Read

It’s for the second time within a year that Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has imposed an Emergency amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. We take a look at the long history of Emergencies in Sri Lanka, the process and the scope of the restrictions.

And Finally…

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai in his book, Not Just a Nightwatchman — My Innings in the BCCI, writes how former captain Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble had major differences of opinion. “I had spoken to Virat Kohli on the issue and he did mention that the younger members of the team felt intimidated by the way he (Kumble) worked with them,” Rai writes in the book.

Delhi Confidential: A Facebook post congratulating his son for his MBBS degree put Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Baghel in a spot, after his daughter, who has both MBBS and MS degrees, complained that he never expressed similar excitement on her achievements.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad and Sonal Gupta

