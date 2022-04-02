Daily Briefing: No one will oppose if India mediates Ukraine situation, says Russian FM; Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh

From Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advocating for India playing a mediating role in the ongoing Ukraine crisis to bulldozers returning in Uttar Pradesh, here are our top stories from today’s edition:

Big Story

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the possibility of India becoming a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and resolving the issue. He said: “India is an important country. If it sees to play that role which provides resolution of problem…If it is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process.”

Only in the Express

At the latest edition of The Indian Express’s e-Adda, Indra Nooyi, the former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, speaks about the future of work, why the United States is still the most open country, and her memoir — “My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future”.

From the Front Page

Even as the Centre and states eased Covid restrictions, the demand for unskilled work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme remained high in 2021-22. According to data available as on March 31, over 7.2 crore households — 10.55 crore people — from across the country availed the scheme in 2021-22, the second highest since the inception of the scheme in 2006.

On February 18, in the middle of the seven-phase elections in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared during a campaign speech in Mainpuri: “I have sent the bulldozers for repair. Once they start working again after March 10, all those who are getting aggressive now will be silenced.” It’s barely been over a week since he took oath of office again, and already two instances have emerged of bulldozers reaching the houses of accused — both in cases of rape — but this time, to allegedly put pressure on them to surrender.

Opposing a party MP’s private member’s Bill which sought to enforce a two-child rule with penal provisions for violations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha that instead of using “force (jabran)”, the government had successfully used awareness and health campaigns to achieve population control. BJP MP Rakesh Sinha had introduced his Population Regulation Bill in Rajya Sabha in July 2019 which he withdrew following Mandaviya’s intervention.

Must Read

A sudden spurt in political activities in Karnataka — including the ratcheting of right-wing propaganda in recent days — has given rise to speculation that the state may be headed for Assembly elections before the end of the term of the BJP government in April 2023. State Congress president D K Shivakumar in fact let it slip at a press conference this week that the Congress has information that elections in Karnataka will be announced on November 27 this year – in what is seen as a possible reference to holding the Karnataka polls in conjunction with Gujarat polls.

Retired sports teacher Vijay Barse is the real-life inspiration behind Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the movie Jhund. But even as the story of the 77-year-old from Nagpur emerged from obscurity and received widespread praise and attention following the film’s release, his mission to use sports to help slum children is facing uncertainty because of a lack of funds. On Wednesday, the four-day State Inclusion Cup 2022 began at the premises of Barse’s Krida Vikas Sanstha after a two-year enforced break because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But funds have dried up.

Punjab and Haryana are locking horns over Chandigarh once again. On Friday, the Punjab Assembly in a special session unanimously passed the official resolution reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh. The immediate provocation has been the Centre’s notification of Central Service rules for employees of Chandigarh. Before this, the Centre had tweaked rules for appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board(BBMB). We explain.

Ramin Jahanbegloo writes on the Russia-Ukraine war: “ As such, if Pericles was the democratic hero of the Athenians in 5th century BC and Nelson Mandela that of South Africa and its democratic dream, today Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the hero of the Ukrainian democracy and its uncertain future. A former comedian, Zelenskyy’s journey in politics has been that of a courageous soul facing his destiny and reminding us of sacrifice for human dignity and democracy.”

And Finally

Shubhra Gupta reviews the Rishi-Kapoor starrer ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’: “You watch the film as a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. When he left us in an untimely fashion, he was doing all kinds of roles, from kohl-eyed baddies to cantankerous grandpas. This one, his last, has a message tucked in its telling: embrace change, go out of your comfort zone, where unexpected pleasures may await.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: Sticking to the party’s line that it has no time to lose, and is always in election mode, BJP has already started preparations in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due later this year, and Karnataka, which is slated to go to polls next year. On Friday, party chief J P Nadda convened a meeting in Himachal Pradesh, with participation of key leaders of the party’s state core committee, along with general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

