Daily Briefing: Govt introduces Bill to take bio samples of accused; India, Sri Lanka seal pacts

Big Story

The government, amid strong protests from the Opposition, introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha that proposes to allow the police and prison authorities to collect, store and analyse physical and biological samples including retina and iris scans. Leading the Opposition charge, Congress MP Manish Tewari said “the words ‘biological samples and their analysis’ in clause 2 (i) (b) of the Bill could extend to narco analysis and brain mapping and when it is made coercive… it is clearly violative of Article 20 (3) of the Constitution of India.”

In this explainer, we look at who this proposed Bill applies to, how the data will be stored, and what issues are being raised against it.

Only in the Express

There is a border crossing between Ukraine and Poland where people can cross on foot. The number of people fleeing to Poland has come down from what used to be thousands in the early days of the war. However, over a month into the war, with Russia reducing some of the cities to rubble, their hopes to return home seem to be fading.

IIM-Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma will be asked to explain why the Ministry of Education (MoE) should not initiate administrative and legal action against him for “concealing” his Bachelor’s degree and bringing disrepute to an Institute of National Importance, The Indian Express has learnt. This paper had first reported that Sharma was appointed head of IIM-Rohtak in 2017 despite securing a second division at the undergraduate level. A first-class Bachelor’s degree was the prerequisite for the job. In fact, he also got a second term this year.

From the Front Page

With some significant amount of spadework, India has been able to carve out a distinctive diplomatic space for itself in the Russia-Ukraine war, carefully calibrating its stand between Russia on the one hand and the West, led by the US, on the other. Sources said that by maintaining a position of equidistance from both sides — despite being called “shaky” by US President — New Delhi has also been able to put its point across that “it is not aligned with Russia.”

The Birbhum killings of last week triggered chaos in the West Bengal Assembly with MLAs from the Opposition BJP and ruling TMC trading blows, leading to the suspension of five BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari and BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga.

Among the host of agreements signed during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka, Delhi and Colombo are stepping up their cooperation in the Indian Ocean with a Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) to be set up by Bharat Electronics Ltd at the Sri Lankan Naval Headquarters.

Must Read

As the ongoing war in Ukraine shifts the politics of Europe, C Raja Mohan opines, “For far too long, Central Europe has been a blind spot in India’s worldview. The east-west framework that defined India’s European policies had little room for “Mittle Europa” —or Middle Europe—that straddled this divide and defied the Cold War certitudes. As the “New Europe” regains its political agency, Delhi needs a better appreciation of the persistent political cleavages in the heart of the continent.”

The expression “minorities” appears in some Articles of the Constitution, but is not defined anywhere. The Supreme Court Monday gave the Centre four more weeks to place its stand on a plea challenging the Centre’s power to notify minorities under the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992. Who is a minority in India, and what have the courts said on the subject? We explain.

And Finally…

Canada – a country that had qualified for the World Cup just once in its history – has secured its berth for Qatar 2022 with a 4-0 romping of Jamaica. And it’s hard to imagine them achieving this feat without contributions from star players who have one thing in common: they are all immigrants in a country known for its openness and tolerance.

Delhi confidential: Congress leader Anand Sharma Monday chaired his last meeting as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. It will now be interesting to see who will succeed Sharma, and whether the government will give the party Chairmanships of two Standing Committees with the Congress’s strength in Rajya Sabha coming down.

🎧 In this episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we explain how India met the $400 billion goods export target and what the number might be hiding. We also talk about the latest developments in Bihar politics and the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

