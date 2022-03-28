Daily Briefing: States too can define minority status, says Centre; War becomes new normal for some in Ukraine

Centre says states, too, can declare communities as minorities, war has become the new normal for many in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister may visit India this week — here are the top stories from today’s edition:

Big Story

Censured by the Supreme Court for not taking a stand on the politically sensitive question of identifying minorities at the state level and granting of minority status to Hindus in states where their numbers have fallen below that of other communities, the Centre has finally broken its silence and put the onus on states, saying they too have the power to declare communities as ‘minority’.

Only in the Express

In the latest edition of the Idea Exchange, Union Grants Commission head M Jagadesh Kumar talks about how the common entrance exam for central universities won’t make board exams irrelevant but will take the pressure off students as the entire focus of scoring high scores for the sake of getting into a college will go away.

Fleeing their homes in war-ravaged eastern Ukraine, thousands are still coming to Lviv in the west every day. As they walk out of the over-a-century-old, grey-domed railway station, local volunteers feed them or provide medical assistance. However, there are also a few who are moving back to their homes in the east, lured by an “illusion of safety” with Russia announcing it would now focus on the Donbas region. It has been over a month since the invasion started and war has become the new normal for many.

From the Front Page

The Income Tax Department has stepped up action on information revealed in records from Pandora Papers investigated by The Indian Express last year, conducting two major search operations this month — one on family members of former Congress Union Minister, the late Satish Sharma, and the other on construction major, Hiranandani Group.

Amid the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to come to India this week, days after the visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. With the war having completed a month, India on Thursday abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia in the United Nations Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. By this, New Delhi has signalled that it was not aligned with Moscow’s position over the matter.

Must Read

Reiterating India’s need to reorient its approach towards the agriculture sector, Ashok Gulati and Ayushi Khurana write: “The Union government and the states put together reveal that the expenditure on agri-R&D and education hovers around 0.6 per cent of agri-GDP, with a roughly equal share of the Centre and all states put together. This is way below the minimum cut off point of 1 per cent and government policy must urgently work towards raising this substantially.”

While the surviving family members of the eight victims who were killed in West Bengal’s Birbhum district are planning to return to Bogtui village and rebuild lives, the family of slain TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh wonders if they can ever go back. The apprehension reflects a churn in the village’s power balance. With Bhadu’s death and the subsequent killings, the balance is tilting against his family. Bhadu allegedly ran an extortion and land grab syndicate.

The Maldivian Parliament last week accepted an emergency motion disallowing an opposition rally planned just a day before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Maldives. The theme of the rally was “India Out”, a slogan coined two years ago by protesters who claim that the MDP government led by President Ibrahim Solih has “sold out” the country to India. What is behind the new anti-India campaign in the Maldives? We explain.

And Finally

Punjab on Sunday won the IPL match by five wickets with six balls remaining. From a gung-ho 71-run opening partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to Rajapaksa’s middle-overs pyrotechnics and cool finishing from Shahrukh and Smith, the team’s resolve shone through, trumping a classy RCB partnership between Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Delhi Confidential: President for COP26 and a Minister of State in the British Cabinet Office, Alok Sharma is expected to visit India early next month – his first since organising COP26 in Glasgow. He is expected to discuss climate financing – a demand that India has repeatedly brought up at various international forums, including COP26.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we discuss the significance of Jaishankar’s visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, and a recent bill introduced in the Lok Sabha which could give the Central government even more control over Delhi.

Until tomorrow,

Sonal Gupta and Rounak Bagchi