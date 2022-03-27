Daily Briefing: Jaishankar in Maldives, Lanka to boost ties; Russian missiles shatter Lviv calm

From External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to the Maldives, to the moniker ‘Bulldozer baba’, first bestowed upon UP CM Yogi Adityanath’, now finding space in Madhya Pradesh’s political discourse — here are the top stories from today’s edition.

Big Story

At a time when the opposition party in Maldives, led by former President Abdulla Yameen, has spearheaded an anti-India campaign, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the island nation ahead of his travel to Sri Lanka on March 28. Jaishankar’s five-day (March 26-30) visit to the two key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region is part of India’s attempt to pro-actively reach out with projects and initiatives to counter China’s influence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fifth BIMSTEC Summit via video conference on March 30. Not wanting to share the stage with Myanmar’s rulers, India is learnt to have leaned on Sri Lanka, which is hosting the summit as the current BIMSTEC chair, to conduct it on a virtual platform. Besides India and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Only in the Express

Last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his government’s intention to enact the Rajasthan Guaranteed Right to Services and Accountability Law that civil society organisations have been demanding for quite some time. In an interview with The Indian Express, Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey of the Soochna Evum Rozgar Adhikar Abhiyan (SR Abhiyan), who have been pushing for this law through the statewide Jawabdehi Yatra, explain the need for an accountability law in India, and other related issues.

From the Front Page

In the first decision at the first Cabinet meeting of his second tenure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his government’s free ration scheme for another three months. The scheme, which gives ration over and above Central government provisions, was one of the BJP government’s most appealing achievements in the recent elections. At about 15 crore beneficiaries, the scheme covers over 60% of the state’s population.

A safe haven providing passage for people seeking to enter or leave Ukraine, the city of Lviv was jolted out of its lull on Saturday afternoon as at least five Russian missiles struck just east of the city, leaving five people wounded. The first of the blasts hit around 4.45 pm, minutes after a public opera performance on in front of the Lviv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and featuring a singer from Kharkiv – the city that has been at the receiving end of Russian invasion – was cut short by air sirens.

Almost seven years after it first gave a gender-neutral graduation certificate to a student on request, Hyderabad’s National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) has started designating spaces gender-neutral as part of a first-of-its-kind trans policy the university is finalising.

Must Read

Two decades ago, she was a medical student in Ukraine. Now, 39-year-old Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora is one of Aam Aadmi Party’s 92 MLAs in Punjab, having defeated actor Sonu Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood of the Congress, in Moga this month. The MLA’s husband and siblings are also medical graduates from Ukraine. “It was a very peaceful country and the people were very friendly,” the legislator recalls.

First bestowed upon UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the recently-held election campaign in the state, the moniker ‘Bulldozer Baba’ seems to have found a space in the political discourse in Madhya Pradesh as the saffron party tries to build up Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as someone who is tough on crime. Earlier this week, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma placed a row of bulldozers outside his government bungalow in Bhopal along with a hoarding that read: “Uncle CM’s bulldozer will hammer those who impede the security of our daughters”.

“We will win because we can’t lose.” Philosopher and literary critic Bohdan Tykholoz’ words, written in the local newspaper Lviv Now two days before the war in Ukraine began, echo the sentiments of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in theatres, schools and hospitals across the country. We visit the Les Kurbas Academic Theatre in Lviv, a stately five-storey building that has suspended its programmes to provide shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the war. The theatre’s lead actors are its principal volunteers, some of whom sing Ukrainian folk songs for the refugees, hoping to ease their pain.

And Finally

When it comes to identifying the right actor to portray a character in his film, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule leaves no stone unturned. For instance, Manjule first saw Ankush Gedam in a video where he was dancing during a Ganpati immersion procession. The filmmaker was instantly captivated by his unbridled energy, swagger, and spirit and decided to cast him in his film ‘Jhund’. In fact, Manjule has tried fresh casting since his very first work, the National Award-winning short film Pistulya (2010).

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi