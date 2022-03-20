Daily Briefing: Japan PM announces $42-billion investment in India; Lakshya Sen becomes 1st Indian in 21 years to reach All England final

Good morning,

Japanese Prime Minister announces plans to invest $42-billion in India; ex-PepsiCo CEO Indira Nooyi speaks on the trends the world is about to see; a 23-year-old racer’s dream to make it to F1 — here’s a guide on what’s happening and why it matters:

Big Story

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi listening, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Japan announced a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years. This follows from the Investment Promotion Partnership of 2014 when both sides agreed for JPY 3.5 trillion investment during 2014-19. The joint statement said that the Prime Ministers noted with appreciation that since the elevation of ties to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, there had been significant growth in economic cooperation.

Only in the Express

In the latest edition of The Indian Express’s e-Adda, Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, said population expansion in Asia and Africa; the resultant growth in consumption of proteins which translates to more animals and, hence, viruses and epidemics; climate change; an ageing population in much of the world; and the “dizzying” pace of technological advancement are the five mega-trends the world is set to see.

In the recently-held UP Assembly polls, the Rashtriya Lok Dal was able to improve its tally from one in 2017 to eight this time around. But the party still fell short of expectations. In an interview with The Indian Express, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary said one big reason behind their less-than-satisfactory performance was that they had failed to communicate their ideas on governance, but he does not regret his alliance with the Samajwadi Party. “Like-minded people do need to work together, because the BJP has a tremendous advantage in terms of resources, organisation, which is very well-funded and motivated,” he said.

From the Front Page

In embarrassing the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has weaponised sensitive and confidential information including call data records (CDRs), telephone intercepts, video footage, and even statements made to the police. Such information is normally accessible only to law enforcement agencies.

Hours after he inducted 10 ministers into his Cabinet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday approved a proposal to fill 25,000 vacant posts in government departments, including 10,000 police posts. Declaring that he had kept the first of his poll promises, Mann, in a video message after the first meeting of the Cabinet, said the process of advertisement and notification for these jobs would be initiated within a month.

On Saturday at the Arena Birmingham, India’s 22-year-old breath-pausing shuttler Lakshya Sen, stood on the court dispassionately, with no din of the crowd or dazzle of his opponent, seemingly affecting him one bit. Leading 18-16 in the decider of the All England semifinals, Lee Zii Jia was wagging his finger at the ground and gnashing his teeth, confident the final was just 3 points away. Sen stood across the court, unperturbed, betraying neither pulsating worried nerves, nor the cold clinical ploy that was underway. With a 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 thriller of a victory, Sen became the first Indian man in 21 years to make the All England finals.

Must Read

In the opaque ecosystem of the Congress, to be the eyes and ears is as big a compliment as it gets. That’s what K C Venugopal is, party insiders say. Venugopal is now also the favourite punching bag as the Congress fights off internal rebellions and tries to find its feet in the tremors set off by yet another poll rout. But KC, as they call him, a Kerala outsider in the Delhi durbar, has proved if anything, he is a survivor.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains, both of whom were sworn in as ministers in the Cabinet of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, have two things in common. Apart from being the two youngest ministers in Mann’s new Cabinet, both their political journeys began during the Anna Hazare movement in 2011. “The Punjab model will be talked about everywhere. We will take this model to the entire country when Arvind Kejriwal becomes the PM of the country in 2024,” said Bains, who describes himself as a student of Kejriwal’s politics.

Kerala’s ancient ritualistic art and dance form ‘Muthappan Theyyam’ shot into the headlines recently after a viral video showed Theyyam artist Sani Peruvannan consoling a stricken Muslim woman by gently assuring her that the Allah she believed in and Muthappan were the same, and that despite belonging to a different faith, he would look after her. We attend a recent performance by Peruvvan, where he demonstrates how the ancient art form, often called the ‘theatre of the oppressed’ as it is mainly performed by members of the lower-castes, reverses caste equations by giving the most marginalised a chance to become ‘God’.

And Finally

“I have been a fan of speed, always,” says Jehan Daruvala. The 23-year-old racer from Mumbai has a big dream — to not just be the fastest Indian on wheels but also become the first from the country in a decade to make it to Formula One racing. Few sports are as cut-throat and unforgiving as F1. But Formula 2, a rung below and a stepping stone to the big league, is a different beast. “You are fighting for your own career, for yourself to go to F1,” Daruvala, who won two F2 races last season, says.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi