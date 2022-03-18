Daily Briefing: India extends $1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka; Congress facing ‘existential crisis’, says Manish Tewari

Happy Holi!

India has extended a $1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka which is in the midst of a severe economic crisis triggered by a shortage of foreign exchange. The “short term concessional loan facility” will be provided by the State Bank of India, under an agreement signed between the two governments. With this, Delhi has provided total financial assistance of $2.4 billion to Sri Lanka since January.

Speaking to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, one of the dissident G23 leaders, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, pressed for a “collective and inclusive decision-making model” during an hour-long meeting, sources said. It is learnt that when Rahul asked Hooda to meet party president Sonia Gandhi, the senior leader responded that he (Rahul) was the Congress president for all practical purposes as he was taking all the decisions.

Meanwhile, mounting pressure on the leadership, Manish Tewari, also a key member of the G-23 group, told The Indian Express that the Congress is facing an “existential crisis”. He argued that if the party fails to address the issues facing it and “wants to make it business as usual, then I am afraid we are heading towards extinction.”

In contrast with the Indian government’s position at the United Nations, where it has repeatedly abstained on draft resolutions condemning Russia for the war, Indian judge, Justice Dalveer Bhandari, voted with 12 other judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asking Russia to immediately suspend its “military operations” on Ukraine. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “They are voting in their individual capacities.”

The Kerala High Court has asked organisations associated with the film industry to take steps to constitute a joint committee to deal with cases of sexual harassment of women, in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013. The ruling came days after a Malayalam actor, who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in 2017, a case in which actor Dileep is an accused, went public on her ordeal.

Greater penetration and usage of LPG as a cooking fuel is estimated to have prevented at least 1.5 lakh pollution-related premature deaths in the year 2019 alone, according to the first independent impact assessment of the government’s flagship Ujjwala programme. The study notes that the scheme also helped in avoiding at least 1.8 million tonnes of PM2.5 emissions that year.

It’s the first hospital in Delhi to be fully converted to a Covid facility. It’s also Delhi’s largest Covid care facility. But on Thursday, for the first time since the first Covid case was reported in the national capital in March 2020, the Covid wards at Lok Nayak Hospital were empty. While everyone at the hospital has their fingers crossed on the dashboard for tomorrow and beyond, for today at least, “zero” was a reason for quiet celebration.

“Chhoti jahi kudi ne vadde vadde thamm gira ditte (a small girl has defeated the big guys).” This was the common cheer among jubilant AAP supporters on March 10, when 27-year-old Narinder Kaur Bharaj managed to defeat Congress heavyweight and Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla by a margin of 36,430 votes. Now Kaur is the youngest MLA in the Punjab Assembly. Bharaj says she rarely felt intimidated by the might of her challengers as she toiled it out – her scooter a faithful companion all through her campaign days.

Women’s rights activist Zakia Soman opines on the Karnataka High Court’s verdict upholding the hijab ban: “We live in an era of saffron-clad MPs and ministers. Surely Parliament is as much of a public space as a classroom. And, a chief ministerial office demands as much adherence to a secular dress code as a classroom. Singling out girls in hijab is outright discriminatory and smacks of double standards.”

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve decided to hike the benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018 to rein in rising inflation in the world’s largest economy. Equity markets worldwide, including in India, which generally react negatively to rate hikes in the US, jumped sharply on Thursday as the US Fed said economic activity and employment have strengthened. The markets are also drawing comfort from indications about a possible truce between Russia and Ukraine. We explain the Fed’s decision, and whether it will result in a hike in rates in India.

The decision to hold the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai will further elevate chess as a significant part of Indian culture, International Chess Federation (FIDE) Director General and Grandmaster Emil Sutovsky told The Indian Express after India was awarded the hosting rights for the international event. “The growth of India is noticeable. It has great players and teams, but most significantly almost 50% of the world’s best Under-18 players are Indian. That will obviously give India a status of chess superpower for years to come,” he said.

