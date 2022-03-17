Daily Briefing: China seeks to revive bilateral dialogue; BJP likely to retain CMs in 3 states

Good morning,

Two years into the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Beijing has reached out to New Delhi to revive bilateral dialogue, starting with possible high-level visits from both sides. But China’s ultimate and clear objective is to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the in-person BRICS summit which will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well.

The BJP is likely to retain its chief ministers in three states despite differences in the state units. While there is no ambiguity in the leadership of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, leaders in Goa and Manipur are divided over the choice for the top posts, party sources said. However, uncertainty continues in Uttarakhand, where a large section of elected legislators supports Pushkar Singh Dhami who lost his seat.

Analysing the results of the UP Assembly elections, Sudha Pai writes in an opinion column: “The triumph of Hindutva over the forces of Mandal points to the BJP moving towards achieving its ambition of creating a Hindu nation, while the radical promise of the social justice parties, due to the failures of their leaders, seems to be gradually weakening.”

After repeated denials, the Centre has admitted to the court that Dheeraj Sharma was made the head of IIM-Rohtak despite securing a second division at the undergraduate level. A first-class Bachelor’s degree was the prerequisite for the job. Sharma completed his term on February 9 this year and has been reappointed for a second term.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have spoken to senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad – at whose house some dissident G-23 leaders met Wednesday. While sources said a meeting between Sonia and some of the leaders was on the cards, the G-23 leaders said the “only way forward” for the party was to adopt a model of “collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels.”

Erstwhile Hindutva firebrand Uma Bharti seems to be eyeing a comeback in Madhya Pradesh politics. She hit the headlines last Sunday when she hurled a stone at a Bhopal liquor shop in a bid to ratchet up her demand for a ban on the sale of alcohol in the state. Refusing to comment on the incident, the state BJP distanced itself from Bharti, calling it her “personal initiative carried out in her own way”. Some senior BJP leaders said it was nothing to do with the state unit but was rather a signal to the central party leadership.

The Supreme Court has upheld the Centre’s ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) scheme, which was challenged by Indian Ex-Service Movement, an association of retired defence personnel. OROP means that any two military personnel retiring at the same rank, with the same years of service, must get an equal pension. While this might appear almost obvious, there are several reasons why two military personnel who may have retired at the same rank with the same years of service, may get different pensions. We explain the scheme, and why it was challenged.

From undergraduate degrees to PhDs, higher education courses will undergo a makeover from the next academic session onwards, in tune with the National Education Policy, 2020. As per a set of draft frameworks prepared by the University Grants Commission (UGC), UG students will study a set of “common” and “introductory” courses in natural sciences, humanities and social sciences during the first three semesters, regardless of what they choose to specialise in. The UGC has also proposed that 60 per cent of the total seats for PhDs be filled by NET/JRF qualified students and the remaining through entrance tests conducted by the universities.

India is set to host the 2022 Chess Olympiad for the first time ever. But hosting rights didn’t come easy. A number of things had to fall into place, including a guarantee of $10 million (Rs 76 crore approximately). After some last minute juggling by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), the Tamil Nadu government was able to furnish the financial guarantee in five minutes. Sea-facing rooms for players on the picturesque East Coast Road tipped the scales in favour of Mahabalipuram, an hour’s drive from Chennai, the state capital with a strong chess culture.

Delhi Confidential: With its victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has also secured berths in Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, hours after Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister, AAP sources said former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is among the names that the party has shortlisted to send to the Upper House, where its current strength stands at three.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the hijab ban, its legalities, and how it is affecting students in the state.

