Daily Briefing: Malfunction sent missile to Pakistan, says India; Covid, lockdown hit MSMEs hardest and more

Good morning,

As parties set to take charge of the states after the high-octane elections, here are our top stories from today’s edition:

Big Story

India acknowledged that a “technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile” which Pakistan said landed 124 km deep inside its territory. Neither countries have, however, identified the missile. Earlier, Islamabad had summoned the Indian envoy and lodged a protest, calling for a transparent probe into the incident. Pakistan’s military spokesperson Major General Babar Ifthikar had said that an unarmed Indian supersonic missile took off from Sirsa and landed near Mian Channu in Khanewal district, around 124 km inside Pakistani territory.

Only in the Express

The slowdown in the economy in the wake of the Covid pandemic in the last two years seems to have hit the MSMEs the most despite a host of loan restructuring schemes and packages announced by the Reserve Bank of India and the government. Gross NPAs of MSMEs, or loans defaulted by these enterprises, rose by Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1,65,732 crore as of September 2021 from Rs 1,45,673 crore in September 2020, the RBI said in response to an RTI application by The Indian Express.

While the BJP celebrates its resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister and prominent OBC leader Keshav Prasad Maurya reflected on what went wrong after he lost in Sirathu, his home turf in the Kaushambi district. Speaking to The Indian Express, the BJP leader admitted that he should have spent more time campaigning in his own constituency. “I was thinking that the entire state is important for us and so I was addressing meetings wherever the party needed it. I was able to give only one-and-a-half days in my own constituency,” he said.

From the Front Page

Of the 255 seats the BJP has won in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, 222 fall in the same Assembly segments where the party stood first in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, an analysis of results by geography shows. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 62 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Mapping these seats onto Assembly segments shows that in 2019, the BJP stood first across as many as 275 of the 403 Assembly constituencies in 2019. Three years later, the party has, effectively, repeated its performance.

The CBI told a Delhi court that former National Stock Exchange Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian was the “Himalayan Yogi” who is alleged to have influenced the decisions of Chitra Ramkrishna, the NSE’s former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. On February 11, Ramkrishna was fined Rs 3 crore by SEBI for allegedly violating rules in the appointment of Subramanian.

A day after the BJP returned to power in four of five states that went to polls, PM Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad where he laid out a roadmap for developmental works in rural Gujarat — Assembly elections in the state are due in December this year. The task of elected representatives is to do development and this aspect is starting to get established in people’s minds and we are benefitting. We want development so that the poorest of the poor benefit,” the PM said.

Must Read

“It is a miracle we made it back.” Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine recounted a harrowing two weeks as they struggled to survive in a war zone — melting ice for drinking water and sheltering in cold underground bunkers amid fading hopes for evacuation. Some of the students said that they were starting to worry that they would be left stranded in the war-torn country. “People were growing weary and panicking…one group from another hostel even decided to walk on foot to the border risking their lives before embassy officials intervened and told them to stay put,” said Hardeep Sheokhand, a fourth-year student from Hisar, Haryana.

After the Russia-Ukraine war induced a sharp rise in global crude prices and fall in benchmark indices at the BSE and NSE, the markets drew some comfort from the Assembly election result, which market participants feel is an indicator of long-term political stability. They hope that the BJP’s thumping victory in four out of five of the recently-held Assembly polls will encourage the Centre to take tough decisions that may benefit the economy in the long term. But what does this mean for investors? Well, experts caution that now is not the time for needless risks. We explain why.

Ashutosh Varshney writes on what the recently-concluded election in five states has taught us about the battle between electoral democracy and constitutional democracy: “Though minority rights are enshrined in India’s Constitution, election victories can now be used to create laws, or government policies that begin to attack precisely those rights. That is one of the meanings of how electoral democracy can be a vehicle of an assault on constitutional democracy.”

And Finally

Nikhat Zareen has an open, expansive, unfeigned personality outside the boxing ring. Not quite the bravado of the open guard inside of the ring that will invite a crushing flurry. But there are remnants of exuberance from outside of the square, that might need reining in and some tightening, if she has to step out of MC Mary Kom’s shadow in the women’s flyweight division, and make a mark internationally. The gold at Strandja, beating the Olympic silver medallist was a start.

Delhi confidential: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had a special guest at his official residence on Friday – Sahitya Akademi award winner Gorati Venkanna. The CJI felicitated Venkanna for bringing laurels to the Telugu people and Telangana. Upon the CJI’s request, Venkanna recited two of his poems.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi