Daily Briefing: Last major Indian group exits Ukraine; Resorts lined up as Congress, BJP brace for hung Houses

With a ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ set to begin in Ukraine today…

After a harrowing two weeks, Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy have finally moved towards Poltava in the central part of the country, from where they will be taken in trains to Ukraine’s western border. The last big group of Indians being evacuated from Ukraine, they will be flown home from one of the neighbouring countries in the next couple of days.

The two separate phone calls that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the ball rolling for the final evacuation of about 700 Indians from Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine. Then came another hurdle in the form of transportation. It was hard to find drivers, and the vehicles were mostly commandeered by Ukrainian army personnel. Finally, 12 buses were able to reach a point in Sumy, from where they were able to pick up the students from a hostel.

Speaking on how women can lead the transformation of film industry, Padmapriya Janakiraman writes: “There is a lack of resolve to address the workplace issues of women in cinema. The biggest challenge we have faced is the lack of solidarity from our colleagues. Celebrating the accused and victimising the survivor or whistle-blower have been common practices. However, The future for women in cinema is no clear windscreen, but it is not hopeless either.”

Over the last two decades, Ukraine has registered a phenomenal rise in the number of international students, and emerged as a major draw for students from India. Among all countries, India sends the highest number of international students to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian government figures. And among destinations of Indians studying abroad, Ukraine is one of the most favoured. We Explain as to what makes Ukraine a study destination for Indians and others.

The Income Tax department searched premises linked to three persons close to Sena leaders in connection with two separate cases in Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday. Officials said the tax department searched premises linked to Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, a close aide of Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray; Sadanand Kadam, brother of Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam; and Regional Transport Officer Bajrang Kharmate, who is known to be close to Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab.

India and China will hold the 15th round of Corps Commander-level discussions on March 11 to try and resolve the balance friction areas in eastern Ladakh, according to sources. Sources in the defence establishment said the 15th round of talks will be held at the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting point. The last round of discussions between the Corps Commanders took place in January, but it did not result in any breakthrough.

With exit polls predicting that Uttarakhand and Goa results would end in a dead heat, political parties in both state capitals started preparing for post-election scenarios. In Goa, Congress candidates and party leaders would be gathering at a hotel on Wednesday, while the party was considering the same in Uttarakhand. The Congress had burnt its hands in Goa in 2017 when the BJP had stolen a march over it to form the government despite the party emerging as single-largest.

For 14 years, the residents of Nangal were forced to remain silent about the crimes committed by a local principal and school owner who had consistently harassed girl students from two nearby villages. Last month, Nangal’s most insidious secret was unearthed after 198 photographs and videos of three of his victims were leaked, leading to the 54-year-old principal’s arrest.

Following a trend seen in several other poll states in the recent past, UP witnessed a significant drop in the number of ‘youth voters’ — those between the ages of 18 and 29 — this time, compared to the last elections. The number of young voters fell from 4.06 crore in 2017 to 3.44 crore in 2022. This is particularly significant considering the unemployment rate among youths in UP is higher than the national average.

Last week, Railway officials in Agra noticed an unusual pattern — six instances of trains hitting cattle within a few days on a stretch near Dholpur. They were immediately able to identify the issue and fix it thanks to SETS, or Smart Event Tracking System, a new Google Maps-based planning and analysis tool deployed to tackle what officials say is a growing problem: cattle getting run over by trains.

It has been 71 innings across formats, a stretch of 838 days, since Virat Kohli last scored a hundred. A hundred was, once to him, a habit, an essence of existence like his own breath. He scored a hundred every seventh time he strode out. And then it stopped, almost unfathomably. The last time the nation waited so anxiously or expectantly for a hundred was for The Hundredth Hundred. It became a sporting event in itself.

Delhi Confidential: To mark Women’s Day, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav invited a group of 50 women – engaged in brick kilns and rolling bidis – to his official residence. Here, they were provided extensive health check-ups, specifically to verify if they had been impacted adversely by their work. These 50 women will now be monitored by the ministry for the next six months, with similar medical check-ups every month, to assess their health.

