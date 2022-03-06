Daily Briefing: Indians unable to use ceasefire routes in Ukraine for evac ops; Campaigning for last phase ends in UP

Good morning,

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues to move towards Kyiv…

Big Story

Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine were unable to leave the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha during a ceasefire agreed by the two sides, which later collapsed. Ukraine said the Russians violated the agreement and the ongoing shelling made it “impossible to open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians”.

Scared of the shelling and weary of waiting to be rescued, Indian students stranded in Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine posted a video clip announcing that they had decided to risk the walk to the Russian border. Within 90 minutes of the video posting, the Indian government responded, asking them to remain inside the shelters and assured them that they would soon be evacuated.

Only in the Express

Speaking on the kind of leaders that our country needs, P Chidambaram writes: “I think gentle leaders are the best. They are wise, speak softly, listen to the people, respect institutions and the law, celebrate diversity, work for harmony among the people and leave office quietly. They make people’s lives better.”

From the Front Page

The campaign for the hard-fought Uttar Pradesh election ended Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lending their weight for one final push. The seventh and final phase of polling for the UP Assembly will be held on March 7. Top BJP leaders addressed more than a dozen public meetings Saturday; Akhilesh held eight in seven hours.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has for the first time put out a picture of its interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also happens to be a UN-designated terrorist. The picture tweeted by Zabihulla Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is the elusive leader’s first image in decades where his face is clearly visible.

Must Read

On one side are “Modi-Yogi” and the phalanx of Suraksha-Hindutva-Govt Schemes. On the other is Akhilesh’s appeal, resting on several discontents and the SP’s traditional vote base. Somewhere in the middle is a shrunken Mayawati. We traveled from Lucknow to eastern UP, as the polls moved there in the last leg.

Five years have passed since Irom Sharmila made a quiet exit from Manipur following her upsetting electoral loss and she says she is now slowly starting to understand why it happened. “I felt bad… but it is not the fault of the people. They are only scapegoats,” says the soft-spoken 49-year-old, over the phone from the Bengaluru home she now shares with her husband and twin daughters. “I understand the political system now… in India, in Manipur… It is corrupt.”

Over centuries, people from across the country have been drawn to Varanasi, its ghats and narrow lanes. Varanasi’s Bengali, Gujarati and Maharashtrian tolas, each with its distinct identity, are home to an estimated 1.20 lakh people. Every election season, regional leaders of political parties land in the city in an attempt to reach out to this votebank. But here, voters say that they are driven by local issues — “I will vote for whoever develops facilities in my locality,” says Shireesh Shukla, a resident of Chaukhambha locality, part of Varanasi South constituency and often called “mini Gujarat”.

In April 2020, soon after a nationwide lockdown was imposed across the country, Razia Begum rode over 1,400 km on a scooter to bring back her son who was stranded at a friend’s home in Andhra Pradesh. Two years later, the single mother has once again found herself wishing that her son was home with her instead of being stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

And Finally

Ahead of Women’s Day, we look at how women have articulated history through place-making. It is ironic that while women have been patrons of some of India’s iconic monuments, common women are left out of the roles as purveyors of their stories. As protectors of living heritage, what does ownership of these spaces mean?

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi