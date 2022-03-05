Daily Briefing: India flags safety concern as Russia seize nuclear plant; Meghalaya withdraws consent to CBI

Good morning,

Setting off alarm bells across the world, Russian troops Friday attacked Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, starting a blaze that revived memories of the 1986 catastrophe at Chernobyl. As firefighters doused the flames and the world recoiled in horror and slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UN Security Council met urgently where India said “it is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine came as a surprise as “nobody would have thought that President Putin would brutally attack his neighbours. If one is to call a spade a spade, he lied to us, to everyone,” German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner told The Indian Express. All countries should realise, he added, that there is “more at stake than just bilateral and emotional relations with Russia” because if Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine sets a precedent, “any country could be under the same threat.”

For the second time in two days, India shrugged off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that more than 3,000 Indian citizens are being held hostage at the Kharkiv train station in eastern Ukraine by the Ukrainian military. New Delhi called for a “local ceasefire” that could help get the stranded students — estimated at 2,000 — in eastern Ukraine to buses waiting 40-60 km away en route to the border our of the war-ravaged country.

Public listed companies should try to open up more with investors to help them make the right investment choices, according to Falguni Nayar, founder & CEO of online beauty and personal care platform Nykaa. Nykaa went public last year and its IPO was oversubscribed nearly 82.5 times, fetching a valuation of more than Rs 95,000 crore at its listing debut in November.

Meghalaya has withdrawn consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state, becoming the ninth state in the country to have taken this step in the last few years. However, unlike most of the other states, Meghalaya is ruled by Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Besides Mizoram, the other states that have withdrawn consent — Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala — are all ruled by the Opposition.

One of the Yogi Adityanath government’s poll promises was to set up coaching centres for government job aspirants. The party has promised in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) this time that under the Abhyuday Yojna, its government would provide free coaching for UPSC, UPPSC, NDA, CDS, JEE, NCERT, TET, CLAT and other competitive examinations. We speak to the owners of coaching centres as well as the aspirants themselves to understand why these classes are so in demand.

With thousands of medical students returning to India from war-torn Ukraine, there is a certain level of uncertainty over the completion of their course. Currently, the Centre has no plan to make special relaxations for these students to complete their MBBS degree without prolonging the course’s duration, The Indian Express has learnt. Well-placed government sources said going by the statutory regulations applicable on medical students graduating from foreign varsities, there is a buffer of around two years to complete the course.

Ashutosh Varshney writes on what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine signifies: “The absurdity of Putin’s argument can be more concretely illustrated if we draw a South Asian comparison. We know that there was no Pakistan before 1947, and no Bangladesh before 1971. Both were, historically, parts of India, and they even speak languages also spoken in India. Such conditions, however, neither mean that India can legitimately claim them as its own today, nor that they must be brought back into an Akhand Bharat (undivided India) with military means.”

Since the late 1960s, communities that are now identified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have been an important factor in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. For the last 30 years, the BJP has worked to build a base among non-Yadav OBCs to take on the Samajwadi Party’s formidable Yadav-Muslim combine. In the weeks leading up to the Assembly elections, however, several non-Yadav OBC leaders broke from the BJP and joined the SP. We break down the OBC vote in UP.

There was no one quite like Shane Warne. Control, ironically, is perhaps the last trait you would attribute to his bowling; it was all about the magic. There was a calm purpose and the precision of a surgeon in every step. Even years after he retired, he remained active as a commentator — his insights on the game as rare and precious as his art. On Friday, the world of cricket lost not just one of its greatest cricketers but also one its greatest characters.

Delhi Confidential: On Friday, it came to light that due to their apparent similar looks, people often confuse their identities. “Even we fail to understand why people find it so confusing,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared on Twitter, tagging RJD MP Manoj Jha. Singh said SP MP Jaya Bachchan calls him Manoj, who in turn gets called as Sanjay by her.

