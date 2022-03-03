Daily Briefing: Modi talks to Putin for safe evacuation of students from Ukraine; Rajnath Singh says India wants peace

Good morning,

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia has claimed that Indian students in Kharkiv had been “taken hostage” by Ukrainian security forces who were using them as “a human shield” to “prevent them from leaving for Russian territory”, according to a readout of a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It added that the Russian military is trying to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone.

Amid the invasion, the Indian Embassy has been issuing evacuation warnings to all its citizens trapped in cities across the war-torn country. Lt General Hooda, who retired as the Northern Army Commander in 2016, explains the safest way to travel in combat zones. His key advice is to stay in groups, carry less, and identify yourself as a civilian.

Restrictions on the use of airspace by the West on Russia and vice-versa is expected to impact travellers from India to the US. American carrier United Airlines, which was using Russian airspace to fly to India and back, has temporarily suspended some of its flights on the India-US route.

Only in the Express

Asserting that India wants peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an interview with The Indian Express said, “We shouldn’t see India’s dealings with Russia in the backdrop of this confrontation…Whatever is happening should stop.”

From the Front Page

The war in Ukraine has focused attention on the plight of Indian medical students there – and their growing presence abroad. Records show a three-fold increase over the last five years in the number of candidates taking the mandatory test for all Indian students going abroad to obtain a licence to practise medicine in India.

As Uttar Pradesh goes to polls today, the legatee of Mandal politics, Samajwadi Party, hopes for backward caste consolidation but it cannot say it out loud. BJP’s current narrative dominance have ensured that the politics of caste is projected as divisive, while a Hindutva which explicitly and openly excludes Muslims is portrayed as non-discriminatory.

Trade and industry bodies as well as some tech companies from the US have initiated talks with senior government officials in India to form a new working group to discuss issues related to the data protection Bill such as insistence on local storage of data and restrictions on cross-border flow of data.

Must Read

Carved out from Faizabad in 1995, when Mayawati was the Chief Minister, UP’s Ambedkar Nagar district, with around 20% of the voters Dalit, is considered a BSP stronghold. The Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat has been represented by the BSP supremo six times. In an election where the BSP is being seen as a non-presence, literally, Ambedkar Nagar might be an exception.

“I worked for 12 years in the Gulf and later shifted to Mysuru where my children were studying well. But by the time I started dreaming of seeing my son as a doctor, the dream vanished like the wind,” says a heartbroken Shekharappa Gyanagoudar. His son, Naveen S G, a medical student in Kharkiv, was killed in shelling on Tuesday. In the village of Chalageri in Karnataka, ripples of the tragedy are being felt beyond the walls of Naveen’s home. Shekharappa was not the only one of its 12,000 residents awaiting the return of a family member stuck in Ukraine.

And Finally

Exactly 14 years ago, Virat Kohli, a stump in his hand, had slid on the green grass in a Kuala Lumpur stadium after leading India to the Under-19 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final on March 2, 2008. His Under-19 teammates have not let him forget the moment. Their WhatsApp group, named ‘Under 19 Champions’, was flooded with a deluge of emojis on Wednesday, as he is set to play his 100th Test against Sri Lanka later this week. This group never has a dull moment, its members tell The Indian Express.

Delhi confidential: Under fire over the issue of students stranded in Ukraine, the government has asked ministers to receive those returning in the flights under Operation Ganga Mission. From Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to Jai Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat — ministers were seen interacting with evacuees just as they arrived in India.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we discuss the evacuation challenges ahead of India in Ukraine, the highlights of the latest IPCC report, and BharatPe’s action against Ashneer Grover.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta