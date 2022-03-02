Daily Briefing: India marks first casualty in Russia-Ukraine war; Ilker Ayci declines Tata’s offer to lead Air India

Good morning,

Russia-Ukraine war

India’s worst fears came true Tuesday when a 21-year-old Indian medical student was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, marking the country’s first casualty in the Russia-Ukraine war. Indian officials have said that the victim, identified as Naveen S G, hailing from Karnataka, was killed in shelling.

But Naveen’s former hostel mate cited other members of the student community there as saying that he was hit in firing by the Russian army outside a store. He had stepped out of a bunker, where the students had been holed up for the past six days, to buy groceries.

With Naveen’s death, the safety and security of around 8,000 Indian nationals still stuck in Ukraine has become an issue of urgent concern. It also complicates New Delhi’s diplomatic hand — it had been projecting itself as a neutral actor, refusing to take sides.

Like thousands of other Indian students trapped in Ukraine, Arya Aldrin, a medical student from Kerala’s Idukki district, is desperate to get back home. But not without her five-month-old Siberian husky, Zaira. While other students were arranging food and water supplies, Arya was busy arranging documents for Zaira’s safe travel to India and packing bare minimum. Earlier this week, Arya walked nearly 20 kms in the freezing Ukrainian winter, with Zaira in her arms, after a bus dropped her near the Romanian border.

Only in the Express

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys, in a recent e-Adda called our increasingly digital world a “crisis”. “How do we be on top of things, don’t let technology overwhelm you, use it for your own benefit, get all the value of the fantastic things out there but don’t succumb to it and become miserable?” he said.

From the Front Page

Air India’s MD & CEO-designate Ilker Ayci said that he has declined the Tata Group’s offer to lead the airline. Ayci cited “attempts” to paint his appointment “with undesirable colours” by some sections of the media. “…it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative,” he said.

Must Read

In the last five years, both Gorakhpur and the Gorakhpur Mutt have enjoyed the perks of being “the CM city” and “the CM’s shrine”, respectively. But the legacy comes with its share of expectations, as Adityanath is realising, in his first Assembly election ever. While no one doubts that Yogi will win, the bets are on the scale of that victory.

Elections in Manipur have long been infamous for the use of money and muscle power to decide the fate of candidates. But this is exactly what 40-odd youngsters who call themselves the ‘Youth Collective Manipur’ (YCM) hope to change. The YCM has ramped up its activities during the polls, holding awareness programmes and discussions, and even releasing an election-themed music video. “Our society is not known to be very conscious politically, but it is time things change,” says Keisham Donny, 27, a political science graduate and member.

As the situation in Ukraine worsens, one thing is clear — the invasion will have long-term implications for India’s relationship with Russia, particularly when it comes to defence imports. Over the years, Russia has provided some of the most sensitive and important weapons platforms to India. The legacy of buying weapons from Russia has made India somewhat dependent on it, and even though India has tried to expand the base of countries from which it buys new military systems, Russian-origin weapons still have the lion’s share. We explain.

And Finally

From boxing legend-turned-mayor Vitali Klitschko to Olympic biathlete Dmytro Pidruchny — Ukraine’s finest sports personalities find themselves embroiled in a desperate ‘war-plus-shooting scenario’ where they feel duty-bound to pick up arms after the Russian invasion of their country. “I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting,” Klitschko said.

Delhi Confidential: As the situation worsens in Ukraine, parliamentarians have been checking in with their distressed constituents stuck in the war-torn country. Among them was Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, who recently got on a video call with one of the students and asked her to share contact details of the other students.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the bizarre case of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, how companies are delivering groceries in 10 mins, and why some coverage of the war in Ukraine is being described as racist.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta