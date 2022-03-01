Daily briefing: Opposition says Centre should have started airlifting Indian students earlier; GDP growth rate down to 8.9%

The Big Story

Ramping up diplomatic efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in cities and border points of Ukraine, the government has decided to send four Union Ministers — Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiradtiya Scindia and General (retd) V K Singh — as Special Envoys to supervise evacuation operations from countries bordering Ukraine.

However, several students from Gujarat said they are being turned away at border checkpoints advised by the embassies for evacuation. Some of them have been stranded for 72 hours at the border between Ukraine and Poland. A student from Vadodara told The Indian Express, “We have been waiting in the freezing cold since Friday evening….They (Ukraine border guards) are hitting and kicking Indian students, who are asking questions and telling us to return to our universities. Some of us are injured too…”

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties said the BJP-led government was “caught napping” on the timely evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. The Congress said the government should have anticipated the crisis and made better preparations when tensions between Russia and Ukraine worsened.

Only in The Express

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, Centre-state relations, leaders leaving the party, and voter concerns like jobs.

From the front page

A new assessment report released by the Intergovernmental Panel warned that multiple disasters induced by climate change are likely to emerge in different parts of the world in the next two decades, even if adequate efforts are made to keep the global rise in temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

India’s GDP is seen growing at 8.9 per cent in the current financial year, lower than the earlier estimate of 9.2 per cent, the second advance estimates of national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday showed. GDP growth rate for the October-December quarter is seen at 5.4 per cent as against 0.7 per cent growth in the corresponding period a year ago, with the construction sector recording a contraction of 2.8 per cent and manufacturing sector registering a meagre growth of 0.2 per cent.

Must Read

The autobiography launch of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin became a showcase of Opposition unity, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi releasing the book at an event attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, among others. Conspicuous by their absence from this function were two prominent Opposition faces, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Even as the government is keen on launching the LIC initial public offering (IPO) this month, some key regulatory sector officials have questioned the timing. The volatility in markets over geopolitical developments in Russia-Ukraine and FPI outflow over the last couple of months were among the concerns cited while arguing for delaying the IPO.

And Finally

Once feared and admired in equal measure, Sri Lanka are now a pale shadow of their former selves who provided India with stiff competition in the 1990s and 2000s. We chronicle how the once-hot rivalries between the two countries have turned cold.

Delhi Confidential: The CPI(M)’s shrinking numbers in West Bengal and Tripura seems to be forcing the party leadership to review their representation in its top-decision-making bodies — the Politburo and the Central Committee.

In this episode of 3 Things, we speak to three Indian students studying in Ukraine to understand what they have been going through amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.