Daily Briefing: Moscow stands at gates of Kyiv; India to send evacuation flights to Romania and Hungary today

Russia invades Ukraine

As the United Nations Security Council took up a draft resolution condemning Russian invasion in the early hours of Saturday, India is caught in a diplomatic bind between the Western powers, led by the US, and its strategic imperatives vis a vis Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar late Thursday night had telephonic conversations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, insisting that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

A day after the Ministry of External Affairs sent teams to Ukraine’s western borders, the Centre said it has focussed its efforts on evacuating Indian nationals via flights from Romania and Hungary. With Ukraine closing its airspace, the government is making arrangements to send Air India flights on Saturday, from Delhi and Mumbai, to Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary. Sources said operation of these flights is subject to approvals from authorities in Romania and Hungary.

As Moscow stands at the gates of Kyiv following a full-blown invasion, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses unprecedented risks for the global system. It brings back the spectre of a major war to Europe. If the Ukrainians manage to resist, the war will be long drawn; if they don’t, the precedent of an important country of the size of Ukraine being reabsorbed will haunt Europe.”

Former group operating officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with its probe into a 2018 case of manipulation of the bourse. The case pertains to charges of preferential access to the trading system to some brokers, through the co-location facility (where brokers can buy “rack space” for their servers) at the NSE, early login and “dark fibre”, which can allow a trader split-second faster access to the data feed of the exchange.

On the BJP joining hands with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh — who left the Congress after being removed as the chief minister — for the February 20 election, BJP president J P Nadda said it was because he had raised the border issues with the Centre many a time. “He (Captain Amarinder Singh) has been an administrator and his concerns on the border issues matched ours,” Nadda said in an interview with The Indian Express.

“We are getting 50 kg of free ration, Rs 2,000. Aur kya chahiye?” Amidst the cacophony and shifting winds of the Uttar Pradesh election, spread over seven phases and one-and-a-half months, the one constant has been the support for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY), launched during Covid. In many parts of eastern UP, people who say they will vote for the BJP say they do not care for the person the party has fielded. The Opposition’s argument that this new ration scheme will end come March, as per the announcement the government has made, is not cutting much ice with the beneficiaries.

If there is one seat in UP that has remained untouched by power upheavals, for six Assembly elections now, it is Kunda. And, even if the talk of his crocodile pond is now an urban legend, if there is one king of Kunda, it is Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya. This time though, there is a twist in the plot. After a gap of almost 15 years (or the last three Assembly polls), the Samajwadi Party has fielded a candidate against the 52-year-old six-term MLA – and it is a former close aide of Singh’s, Gulshan Yadav, 38.

When air raid sirens first went off across Kharkiv after the Russian invasion, third-year medical student Yashdeep Bidhan took refuge in a metro station near his residence. Like Bidhan, hundreds of Indian students stranded in Ukraine are now seeking refuge in metro stations, bunkers and schools as they wait for news on their evacuation.“We are just sitting here. We have no idea what is going on, how and when we will be evacuated,” says Anurag Punia, another medical student from Kharkiv.

The Haryana government’s decision to give Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Z plus category security has generated considerable interest, particularly since he is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women. Dozens of BJP politicians have also been given central security in the run-up to the UP and Punjab Assembly polls. So, who decides the level of security protection an individual needs and why was Ram Rahim eligible? We explain.

Just a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, Kobus Olivier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ukraine Cricket Federation, had spoken to his Russian counterpart about organising a match between teams from the two countries. While the match did not end up happening, Russia Cricket, while responding to a tweet shared by Romanian cricketer Pavel Florin, said: “The only battle should be on a cricket field.” Russia’s tryst with cricket reportedly goes back to the 1870s when the first game was played in St. Petersburg. But it soon faded out before making a comeback in the late 1990s through expats.

Delhi Confidential: During a webinar on boosting the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities on Friday, PM Modi recalled a conversation he had with Indian soldiers at Wagah border during his early days as a BJP party worker in Punjab. He said one of them told him that the Indian gate is smaller than “our enemy’s”, and that it should be bigger, and the flag higher. This, the Prime Minister said, touched his heart, as it showed him how much the Indian soldiers take pride in items made in the country, and encouraged the industry to manufacture weapons for them.

