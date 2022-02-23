Daily Briefing: Delhi walks the tightrope on Russia-Ukraine crisis; Hijab freedom of expression, not of religion, says K’taka AG

Good morning,

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine’s regions of “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent”, India made its strongest statement so far: it expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border, but did not condemn Russia’s actions and decision to send troops to Ukraine. Significantly, its statement did not use the words “territorial integrity and sovereignty”, which it usually deploys in the context of China’s aggressive behaviour.

Putin’s decision to deploy Russian troops into the Luhansk “People’s Republic” and Donetsk “People’s Republic” is being viewed as bringing Russia and the US-European alliance closer to war. We take a look at the history of the troubled region, its connections with Russia, and what the recognition signals to the West.

Meanwhile, without explicitly mentioning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, said the world is in turmoil and that India needs to be stronger not just for itself but for the entire humanity. “Tough times need tough leaders,” he said.

Only in the Express

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on the hijab debate and how it is being used ‘to institutionalise state cruelty’: “The important thing from a public point of view is that it does not, on its own, interfere with any project of civic empowerment: It does not interfere with education, holding a job, voting, participating in public life, or achieving anything in life. To, therefore, use it as a pretext for disqualifying someone from teaching or going to college is a travesty.”

From the Front Page

The wearing of hijabs is a right that falls under freedom of expression, which is subject to institutional discipline, and not under freedom of religion in the Constitution, the Advocate General for Karnataka argued on Tuesday during a hearing in the High Court on petitions filed by Muslim girls against the hijab ban in some colleges in Udupi.

Even as army recruitment drives are on hold due to the pandemic, one scene plays out in village after village in Uttar Pradesh every morning. Dozens of aspirants continue to turn up at local grounds to run and exercise in the hope of that elusive Army “bharti” Some are also racing against time as they hit the upper age limit for “soldier (general duty)”. There is anger, despair among the aspirants but also hope.

Must Read

For many paddy farmers from UP’s Banda district, located in the parched Bundelkhand region, making it to the polling booth on voting day seems unlikely. Several have been waiting outside paddy procurement centres to sell their crops for days. More than losing out on a chance to exercise their franchise, the farmers The Indian Express spoke to said they were worried about not being able to sell their crop before the procurement season concludes on February 28. “There is no system in place or any manager who can see what farmers are going through,” says Rati Ram, a farmer from Tindwari.

For Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, it’s a high-stakes battle in Sirathu, an Assembly seat in UP’s Kaushambi district where caste equations have traditionally held the key. Dominated by the three Ps – Pasis (Dalits), Patels (Kurmis, an OBC community) and Pandits (Brahmins) – Maurya, the party’s OBC face, knows a win here is crucial to his political career notwithstanding the party’s performance in the rest of the state.

Two years since the Northeast Delhi riots, children who lost their parents in the violence are still coming to terms with the loss. While some families are dealing with emotional scars, others are in dire financial conditions. At Ghaziabad’s Loni, just across the border from Northeast Delhi, IIT-Delhi research scholar Aasif Mujtaba started Sunrise Public School, with a special ‘Smile Curriculum’ to help children from riot-hit families cope with their trauma.

And Finally

Pramod Bhagat went all the way to Paris to fall in love with his weakest link. All his life, the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist shuttler in S3 category has worked every remaining muscle of his body to compensate for a disability in his left leg, brought on by polio. Never had the four-time World Champion been told that his perennially-protected leg ought not to be shielded, but launched into attack while lunging. “I normally under-utilise my left leg, because I know it’s weak and affected. But coach Mike there told me that I can and should start taking training load on the left leg,” he said.

Delhi Confidential: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to travel to UP for campaigning. His absence from the campaign for the first four phases of the election had surprised many in the party. Rahul traveled to Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand and made several trips to Punjab but stayed away from Uttar Pradesh so far.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and its effect on voters of the region. We also discuss Anis Khan’s death and the recent statement by Lankan Tamil parties.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose