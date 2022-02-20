Daily Briefing: Punjab, 59 seats in UP goes to polls today; Rohit Sharma now India team captain in all 3 formats

Good morning,

The Big Story

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Board, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), knew that its then MD & CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was dependent on the guidance of an “unknown person” while taking important decisions, and instead of acting against her, let her exit with glowing praise. When she resigned on December 2, 2016, the NSE board was chaired by former Finance Secretary Ashok Chawla and included former Sebi Executive Director Dharmishta Raval, former judge of the Supreme Court BN Srikrishna, former Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Naved Masood, Manipal Global Education Services chairman Mohandas Pai, among others.

Only in The Express

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes on unemployment. “Who is thinking of jobs? Not the Union Health Ministry, when just outside its offices sits a great opportunity that is waiting to be discovered. And not the Ministry of Finance that presented the Modi government’s Budget for 2022-23. The word ‘jobs’ occurred in three places in the 90-minute, 157-paragraph Budget speech!”

At the Express e-Adda, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, shared his recipe to stay focused in a digital world full of notifications and other distractions.

From the front page

Ravish Tiwari, National Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau of The Indian Express, whose journalism blended scholarship with reporting rigour to explain change in politics and society, died Saturday morning. He had been fighting cancer since June 2020. A testament to the quality of his work came in the sweep of tributes Saturday from those he had reported on. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condoling his death – the President’s office and Modi, personally, calling the family to offer their condolences.

The Bihar government’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts and implementation of the state government’s flagship ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ scheme. Last September, The Indian Express had published a series of reports on how contracts worth crores were awarded to Dy CM’s family and aides.

A new era in Indian cricket has begun in earnest, with Rohit Sharma now captain in all three formats. Rohit had already taken over the white-ball reins. On Saturday, the selection committee made him the Test skipper for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. His coronation coincided with the committee dropping two members of the old guard, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Must Read

Narchha village in Orai (SC reserved) Assembly constituency of Jalaun district has found a unique solution for the stray cattle menace that has been keeping Bundelkhand farmers awake at night. They have hired an extended family of Muslims, from another village, to herd the stray cattle to gaushalas. If the BJP has some things going for it, it is the extra free rations since Covid, money under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, better power supply and improved law and order. However, no conversation is complete without the mention of stray cattle.

As electioneering drew to a close in Punjab two days before voting, leaders from various parties in the fray raised their pitch on apparently polarising themes like Hindu-Sikh and turban issues. The situation on the ground, however, tells a different story – of people who seldom vote along religious or caste lines, and where turbans are not donned by the Sikh community members alone.

On July 15, 2016, a Turkish army faction launched an attempt to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. By daybreak on July 16, it was clear that the coup had been fended off. But it caused considerable collateral damage, especially to the country’s tourism sector, with its flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, losing nearly a quarter of its bookings in a week. But from there on, the airline, with chairman Ilker Ayci at the helm, set in motion a recovery path. On February 14, the 51-year-old was announced as the CEO & MD of Air India.

A two-storey building, with 111 toilet seats, shower rooms, washing machines, cold and hot water dispensers, sanitary napkin vending machines, and night-time facilities, the 6,000 sq ft ‘Suvidha Centre’ inaugurated by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray in Dharavi on February 9 is being touted as one of the largest public toilet blocks in the country.

And Finally

In the high-stake world of mainstream Hindi cinema, it’s considered imprudent to bare one’s vulnerabilities. Yet, actor Deepika Padukone hasn’t hesitated to do that. For her latest feature Gehraiyaan, she upped the ante on the glamour front to lead one of the buzziest film promotions in recent times. As the movie continues to make waves, she speaks about baring one’s vulnerabilities, being less judgemental, and finding her mind and body balance.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rounak Bagchi