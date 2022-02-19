Daily Briefing: 38 get death in Ahmedabad serial blasts case; Girls barred from classes over hijab, unease in BJP sections

Good morning,

A special court, designated for speedy trial o38 f the accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200, handed the death sentence Friday to 38 of 49 convicts. The remaining 11 have been awarded life terms in jail. This is the first time in the country so many have been handed the death sentence in one go.

There is a growing unease in the senior BJP leadership over how the hijab row is playing out. Sources said there is a sense that the Karnataka government and the state BJP allowed protests by a “small group of students” to spread, reach the high court and acquire a national dimension. A source even said the feeling in Delhi was that the hijab row was “a spark that could have been put off, instead of letting it kindle.”

At Amit Shah’s rally in the heart of Ludhiana a few days before Election Day, was a muted presence, and a conspicuous absence. Narendra Modi, who dominates rallies, was downplayed in both rhetoric and imagery. The one who was not mentioned at all was Captain Amarinder Singh. Meanwhile, the Congress banks on the Channi factor to buck anti-incumbency against itself. As Punjab prepares to go to polls, then, there is a vote for change that not just the opposition, but also the incumbent, the Congress under Channi, is attempting to court.

The Karnataka government’s order with norms for uniforms in schools and colleges is “innocuous in nature” and not intended to ban hijabs by Muslim girls, the state’s advocate general told the High Court on Friday. The government’s response came on a day when an FIR was filed against 15 girls in Tumkur for questioning authorities who restricted them from entering the campus wearing hijabs.

The UP government has informed the Supreme Court that it has withdrawn 274 recovery notices to pay damages for destruction caused to public property during the anti-CAA protests in 2019. Accepting the submission, the court gave the state liberty to proceed under the new law and ordered it to refund recovery money already made. In an investigation last month, The Indian Express found a pattern which showed the administration played not only prosecutor but judge and jury as well to assess damage, estimate cost, bring charges, and fix liability.

The National Investigation Agency has arrested one of the agency’s former top investigators for allegedly sharing a confidential document with an overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The officer has been arrested in the same case in which the agency had last year arrested J&K human rights activist Khurram Parvez.

In what is seen as an attempt by BJP to reach out to the Sikh community, which is considered to be upset with the Centre over the now-repealed farm laws, PM Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country on Friday, two days before Punjab goes to the polls, and highlighted work done by his government for the community. The meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence is seen as part of the party’s efforts to win hearts of the community.

It’s a memory not easily forgotten – the cremation of a 19-year-old in the wee hours of the night of September 30-October 1 in 2010, under police watch, with her family members confined to their home, and the long barricading of her village after, keeping out the media and Opposition. And, Hathras hasn’t forgotten. Although the BJP argues that the gangrape will not be a factor, and that “development” will trump other issues, the Dalits in the area believe that the upcoming elections will be a test for the Yogi Adityanath government.

Days after Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that almost half the lawmakers in Lok Sabha have criminal charges against them, suggesting a decline from “Nehru’s India”, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Singapore’s High Commissioner Simon Wong to convey that the “remarks…were uncalled for”. Many diplomats feel that India’s reactions represent muscle-flexing that is essential to projecting power at the international stage — an assertion of identity, and a signal that no criticism would be taken lying down. We explain how the country has reacted to foreign criticism over various matters.

Bihar’s Sakibul Gani became the first player to score a triple century on his first-class debut against Mizoram on Friday. Gani’s record 341 came off 405 balls, with two sixes and 56 fours. Gani’s elder brother Faisal speaks to The Indian Express about how he went against his father’s will and trained his brother for fifteen years. Sakibul’s father Mohammed Manan Gani is a farmer who was always against his sons taking up cricket. “We have got small farmland, and our father wanted us to either study or help him in farming.”

Delhi Confidential: The Cabinet turned up in full strength at the wedding of their colleague Bhupender Yadav’s daughter at his 9, Motilal Nehru Marg residence. With Covid-19 protocols in place, the Environment and Labour Minister had staggered the wedding celebrations over the week. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana were among those who attended the event.

