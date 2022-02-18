Daily Briefing: Karnataka may tweak order that tried legitimising hijab ban; Manmohan Singh targets Modi over foreign policies

Good morning,

Big Story

The BJP government in Karnataka is considering a move to modify its contentious order issued on February 5, which suggested that a ban on hijabs in government pre-university colleges would not amount to a violation of the right to freedom of religion, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said that a modification of the order issued by the state’s Education department is being considered but may not be possible immediately since it has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court.

Only in the Express

One of the only two allies of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh election, the Apna Dal (S) brings to the table the Kurmi vote and a good showing in the past two polls as an NDA partner. As leader of the party and a Union Minister, Anupriya Patel has marched ahead of the rival faction of the Apna Dal led by her mother. In a chat with The Indian Express, she talks about the role of caste equations and her party’s relations with the BJP.

From the Front Page

For Chitra Ramkrishna, who is seen as having played a key role in the setting up and the growth of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the fall was way steeper than the rise. The latest SEBI order, slapping more fines on Ramkrishna and the others who ran the operations at NSE, has brought to light a bizarre facet of corporate misgovernance at the country’s top bourse — that Ramkrishna allegedly collaborated with an unknown ‘yogi’ in the running of the exchange.

In this election, across Punjab, numbers are invoked to make a political point: “Sattar saal (70 years)” is shorthand for cynicism against the two parties that have taken turns to rule the state; “saade chaar saal (four and a half years),” a lament about the Captain Amarinder Singh government. And yet, only months after the historic success, candidates of the farmers’ movement have almost no visible momentum in the campaign — leaving the field more or less clear for the AAP to woo the vote for change.

Three days before Punjab votes, former PM Manmohan Singh, while seeking votes for the Congress party, targeted PM Narendra Modi over his foreign policy, saying “I hope leaders of the ruling party have understood by now that relations do not improve by hugging politicians, or moving on swings or turning up to eat biryani without invitation” — the last two being references to the time Modi spent with China’s Xi Jinping and Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif.

Must Read

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s comments at a recent roadshow, where he asked Punjabis to unite so that “bhaiyas” from UP, Delhi and Bihar can’t rule the state, have left migrants from UP and Bihar worried and seeking a voice of their own. Ludhiana’s migrants, who work in its industrial hubs before making the city their home, form a key force in the district, with an estimated 19 lakh of them spread across its 14 Assembly seats. “We are also Punjabis now… so why speak of us as Punjabis, UP wale and Biharis?” asks Ram Prasad, who moved to Ludhiana from Unnao in UP over 20 years ago.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has relaxed the eligibility criteria for the accreditation of higher educational institutions. The new guidelines drawn up by the NAAC, which is an autonomous body under the UGC, allow newer institutions — those with one academic year or more — to apply for provisional accreditation. We explain how accreditation works, and the objectives of the relaxation.

Javed Anand, convenor of Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, writes on what is at stake with the hijab ban in Karnataka: “Needless to say, it is the moral and political obligation of secularists to support the rights of Muslims in an increasingly Islamophobic world. But should they not beware lest they end up strengthening the Muslim Right in the process?”

During a passionate debate in Singapore’s parliament earlier this week, the city-state’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong made a controversial statement about Indian MPs that has now landed him in hot water. He said that almost half of the lawmakers in Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them and suggested a decline in the country’s democratic polity from “Nehru’s India”. India on Thursday summoned Singapore’s High Commissioner Simon Wong and conveyed its displeasure.

And Finally

“Goodbye to PSL, my body is in serious pain.” And with that, Shahid Afridi announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His exit has been slow, his retirements and U-turns many. Tests, ODIs, T20 and now franchise cricket, he has periodically lightened his load and dragged his feet while leaving the turf .He did overstay but no one complained. Afridi was entertaining company.

Delhi Confidential: While attacking the Congress in her reply to the Budget in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took extra effort to ensure that her barb — wherein she invoked ‘Rahu’, considered an inauspicious planet in Indian astrology — did not sound like ‘Rahul’ (Gandhi). While referring to the Congress and its earlier governments as “Rahu Kaal (inauspicious period)”, Sitharaman took care that it does not sound as “Rahul Kaal”.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the hijab row in Karnataka, the ABG Shipyard fraud case, and the late Bappi Lahiri’s music career.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi