Daily Briefing: Indian mission should’ve been proactice, say Indian students in Ukraine; Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in accident

The Big Story

With a Russian military buildup on the borders of Ukraine keeping the world on tenterhooks, thousands of Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutes, including medical schools, and their parents are a worried lot. Some have said that the Indian mission was slow to react, issuing an advisory only last Tuesday saying Indian nationals, particularly students, “may consider leaving temporarily.” “Now that the conflict seems to have escalated, they want us to return without explaining how,” said Mahima Singh, an MBBS student from UP.

Only in the Express

Just days before Punjab goes to polls, senior Congress leader from the state and former Union cabinet minister Ashwani Kumar Tuesday resigned from the party. In an interview to The Indian Express, Kumar said the future leadership that the party offers is not what the nation wants. Additionally, the endless wait for appointments with senior leaders to discuss party affairs is a very diminishing experience, he said.

From the Front Page



Claiming that the Karnataka High Court’s interim order last week has been “grossly misused” in the state, advocates for the Muslim girls who have questioned the hijab ban sought relaxations, with colleges in the state set to reopen today. The petitioners said the order has been interpreted as a general ban, with some high schools, which reopened on Monday, preventing the entry of hijab-wearing teachers as well.

Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who shot into the limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident near Sonepat on Tuesday night. The Scorpio he was driving rammed into the rear of a truck that broke down on the side of the road. His friend, a Punjabi actress, escaped with bruises and is now stable. The driver’s side of the Scorpio bore the brunt of the impact.

A CBI court in Ranchi convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the fifth fodder scam case that pertains to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury. Lalu has already been convicted in the previous four cases and is currently out on bail, mainly on account of having already served half of the sentence. The ailing RJD chief was sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, on Tuesday evening after being taken into custody. He suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

Must Read

“Ayodhya toh bas jhanki hai, Kashi Mathura baaki hai (Ayodhya is just a glimpse, Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)” One of the most polarising right-wing slogans raised during every UP election, it is a reference to simmering temple-mosque disputes in Varanasi and Mathura, just like in Ayodhya earlier. This year’s assembly polls are no different. In Varanasi, the conflict seems to be both absent and present, like a deep faultline running below the surface.

In Punjab’s Malwa, there is a clamour for change, far more articulate and louder than in the other two regions, Majha and Doaba. In Election 2022, change has only one claimant, and one possible beneficiary — Aam Aadmi Party. Everyone else in this election is an incumbent against challenger AAP. But can the party build on its momentum in Majha and Doaba, where the clamour for change is fainter?

As the hijab issue roils the nation, Cultural activist GN Devy draws parallels between the recent controversy over religious garb and the disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata: “In the Mahabharata, when no one is able to save the dignity of a woman shamed by forced undressing, Krishna stands with her. Bharat has so much to learn from the Mahabharata, most of all, that when dharma is fading, a new emanation of righteousness surges up.”

Today marks the birth anniversary of Ravidas, a major religious event for lakhs of devotees. In fact, it was for this very reason that the Punjab Assembly polls were postponed from February 14 to February 20. Ahead of Ravidas Jayanti every year, train no. 12238, Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begampura Express — named after Guru Ravidas’ idea of an equal world, or ‘Begampura’ — runs from Jalandhar to Varanasi, where the saint was born into a family of lower caste leatherworkers. We explain the emergence of the Ravidassia identity in Punjab.

And Finally

In a dramatic search and rescue mission that took about two days to complete, a 30-member team scoured the rough terrain connecting Kalyan, Badlapur and Murbad in search of a leopard that had its head caught in a plastic can. At around 7 pm on Tuesday night, the leopard was finally spotted near Badlapur village. When the animal was tranquilised with a dart, rescuers said it shuddered with such force that the plastic can came loose. Severely dehydrated, the leopard is being moved to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) rescue centre for further care.

Delhi Confidential: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has been taking a keen interest in the developments in neighbouring Karnataka over the hijab issue. The power circles in the national capital have taken note of some of his comments. Khan alleged that calling Muslims a minority is part of vote-bank politics and that those upset with the triple talaq ban are fuelling the hijab controversy.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we ​​ discuss the ban on Malayalam TV channel Media One, why the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi in some government exams has sparked protests in Jharkhand, and Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu’s death in a road accident.

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose