Daily Briefing: China ignored LAC pacts, says Jaishankar; Goa set for multi-party contest, hard choice

In sharp remarks that reflect Delhi’s frustration over Beijing’s behaviour ever since the start of the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed China for “disregarding” the “written agreements” with India on not massing troops at the border and said it is “an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community”. Jaishankar was reponding to question after a bilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes: “The Modi government’s rhetoric of government capital expenditure-led growth is hyperbole. Further, the government does not have faith in the appetite of the private sector to invest more. The latter was exposed when the ambitious scheme to privatize public sector assets collapsed.”

40 seats. 11,64,522 voters. 301 candidates. While Goa is the smallest state that will go to the polls this season, parties fighting this election have big ambitions. The incumbent BJP is up against the AAP, Delhi’s ruling party, taking a second shot at power; a beleaguered Congress; new entrant TMC which came with much fanfare, only to see its leader Mamata Banerjee disappear once the elections were announced. Hansel Vaz, a businessman from Margao, said, “It’s a small state but it’s the voice of the educated class.”

Privacy concerns and reluctance among states over the sharing of Aadhaar details of National Food Security Act beneficiaries with the National Health Authority notwithstanding, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has urged states and Union Territories to share NFSA ration card data and Aadhaar numbers with the NHA. States are learnt to have subsequently flagged concerns about the “security aspects of such a data transfer” and the possibility of Centre “using it for political gains”.

There has been a steady increase in the number of Muslim girls attending schools and colleges in Karnataka — and, indeed, across the country. Their numbers, as a share of their population, are still lower than that of non-Muslims but the uptick is significant and steady, show several government surveys. But will the recent hijab ban in the state reverse that trend? Some say it may dent ‘hard-earned’ gains, others say the trend is too strong to change.

Aboli, Soni, Anand, Gauri, Chakuli. After spending years without names, more than 200 patients at the Nagpur Regional Mental Hospital now have identities of their own. Previously listed as ‘unknown’ on official documents, the patients were assigned names when the hospital decided to enroll them for Aadhaar. According to a hospital official, the staff did a fair amount of brainstorming before arriving at the names. “Each of them has a unique personality — features that give out positive vibes. We have been trying to identify those traits to arrive at names,” she said.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab, AAP’s Raghav Chadha speaks to The Indian Express about the party’s plans in the state. “Congress says we are the B team of BJP, while the BJP says we are B team of Congress. We are neither of the two. We are the A team of the people,” he said, when asked about claims that the party is in cahoots with the BJP.

Among the 55 UP Assembly constituencies heading for polls on February 14 is the Najibabad seat in Bijnor district, which has a remarkable electoral history. It was once a Left bastion represented by one of its most popular leaders, the late Ram Swaroop Singh, a CPI(M) member. Najibabad has always challenged all political parties, never allowing any of them to take it for granted. This time too, it is going to put all the contenders on test, even as the contest will be essentially a triangular affair involving the BJP, the SP-RLD and the BSP.

In the sea of saffron-clad protestors jeering at her outside Udupi’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Mehek’s eyes landed on one recognisable face — a “close friend” from college, now part of the angry mob opposing her right to attend classes wearing a hijab. “I was shocked. He was someone I would hang out with,” she said. In the midst of one of the most divisive issues to have rocked Udupi, old friends have become adversaries, with the “us” and “them” binary finding its way into everyday conversations.

“Lataji was a protean voice. She set a gold standard for music against which singers continue to be measured. Lataji used her radiant, warm voice like an instrument emphasising virtuosity rather than arrogant conviction,” writes actress Sharmila Tagore. She looks back at how Lata Mangeshkar has been a part of her life since she was just a year old, when her mother would sing her songs to her, to when she became an actress, to now.

