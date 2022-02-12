Daily Briefing: SC no to urgent listing of Hijab petition; People want more accountability on social media, says IT Minister

Good morning,

Big Story

On a day when the Karnataka High Court put its observations on the hijab issue in its interim order, reiterating its call for classes to reopen and students to attend without wearing any religious dress, the Supreme Court also declined to grant urgent listing for an appeal against the interim order and asked the petitioners not to “spread” the controversy to “larger levels”.

Only in the Express

Speaking to The Indian Express, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, says that the government wants to build consensus when it comes to having stricter guidelines for social media. “All over the world, people say there has to be more accountability on social media, mainly because our children and our family members are getting affected by it. So, do we have to have a more self-regulatory regime where accountability is higher on social media? that is the question,” he said.

From the Front Page

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined counterparts from US, Japan and host Australia at the meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Melbourne to send a clear signal to Beijing, underlining their pursuit of a “shared vision” to uphold “a rules-based international order, free from coercion — one based on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty”. However, Jaishankar took a slightly nuanced position in public than the three other Foreign Ministers on at least two important issues: the Russia-Ukraine row and the Myanmar issue.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi may call dynasties the biggest enemies of democracy, some candidates, cutting across party lines, are using the Punjab Assembly polls to not-so-subtly introduce voters to their political heirs. Enter the industrial town of Batala and you will be greeted by big hoardings of Congress candidate Ashwani Sekhri and his arch opponent, BJP’s Fateh Jung Bajwa. One feature common to both is the picture of their progenies on the posters.

Both women were inside the safety of their homes, with loved ones, when tragedy struck. A large portion of the sixth floor collapsed all the way down to the first floor at Chintels Paradiso society’s tower ‘D’ in Gurgaon’s Sector 109, killing Ekta Bhardwaj (40) on the second floor and Sunita Srivastava (55) on the first floor, on Thursday.

Must Read

After at least 60 people died from consuming illicit liquor in just four months, the Bihar government is considering the use of “scan tunnels” to prevent liquor smuggling from adjoining states of UP, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and from Nepal. The ambitious project is expected to cost over Rs 100 crore, a senior Excise Department official said. But how does a scan tunnel work? Well, it is based on industrial technology with hi-tech cameras that can take images of a parcel from all sides and software to decode product information in barcodes.

For days now, two women have been sending letters and making the rounds of offices of different political parties here with one request: that a ticket not be given to Aman Mani Tripathi. On Thursday, the BSP fielded the murder accused from Nautanwa, in Maharajganj, the seat that the 31-year-old had won as an Independent in 2017.

Virtual campaigning is futile in Uttarakhand’s Ranikhet, the picturesque hill town nestled in the Himalayas. Situated some 1,800 metres over sea level, internet connectivity here is low and often reliant on clear weather conditions. Nobody understands the struggle more than the candidates contesting the upcoming polls. We spent the day with BJP’s candidate from the constituency, Pramod Nainwal, who showed us how he has been campaigning without physical rallies, roadshows and an online presence.

In Rajya Sabha earlier this week, PM Modi delivered a bit of a history lesson on the coastal state of Goa. His speech included a few jibes directed at former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, under whom Goa was liberated in December 1961. Top BJP leaders campaigning in Goa ahead of the Assembly polls have also claimed that if he wanted, Nehru could have liberated Goa in 1947 itself. Goa University’s Professor Rahul Tripathi explains what really happened during Goa’s liberation struggle, and in what national and global context.

And Finally

India’s sole athlete at the Beijing Olympics, alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan first took up winter sports after being encouraged by his father, who owns a ski shop in Gulmarg. From funding to a full-fledged controversy over a trip to Pakistan — Arif had to jump through many hoops before making it to Beijing. But like his father quickly realized after he first took up skiing: Arif is no “darpok” (coward).

Delhi Confidential: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while replying to the discussion on Budget, dropped her tough composure when CPI(M) MP John Brittas took a dig at his own Left colleague from Kerala, CPI leader Binoy Viswam. Brittas got up and told Sitharaman in a lighter vein that Viswam was “entitled to be agitated as the Finance Minister was repeatedly referring to the sliding CPI!”.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi