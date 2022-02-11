Daily Briefing: RBI keeps key policy rates unchanged; ED probes Anil Deshmukh ‘link’ to Rs 10.9 cr transaction by kin’s firm

Good morning,

Big Story

Charting a course different from that adopted by most global central banks, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India left the key policy rates unchanged and retained its accommodative policy stance to support the “uneven economic recovery” in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The RBI kept the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends to banks — unchanged for the tenth time in a row at 4 per cent.

Reiterating the central bank’s serious concerns over cryptocurrencies, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said these are a big threat to the country’s financial and macroeconomic stability and also warned investors that cryptocurrencies do not have any underlying asset. “As far as cryptocurrencies are concerned, the RBI stance is very clear. I think it is my duty to tell investors that when they are investing in cryptocurrencies, they should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk,” said Das.

Only in the Express

A company co-owned by a cousin of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged payments of Rs 10.9 crore that, the agency suspects, was routed to the NCP leader through a string of firms, records reviewed by The Indian Express show. The company being probed, Innowave Engineering and Advisors Pvt Ltd, is owned by Satyajeet Deshmukh and is a sub-contractor to US-based Louis Berger, the project management consultant for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project.

From the Front Page

In October last year, two months before the hijab controversy erupted in Karnataka, at least two students at the forefront of the agitation joined an ABVP protest against a rape in Udupi’s Manipal — and drew the attention of Campus Front of India, the student organisation affiliated to the radical outfit Popular Front of India. The Indian Express visited Ground Zero of the protests to piece together the sequence of events — and found a blend of political rivalry and students’ resolve for right of choice that sparked subsequent protests.

The Supreme Court has directed reinstatement of a Madhya Pradesh woman judicial officer who resigned in 2014 and alleged sexual and work-related harassment by a judge of the High Court, saying her resignation “could not be construed to be voluntary”. The order, however, clarified that she will not be entitled to back wages but will have continuity in service with all consequential benefits with effect from July 15, 2014.

Must Read

“My life right now is so precarious — no stay permit and no admission to a university.” Jalaluddin Akbar echoes the sentiments of many other Afghan students, who like him, are caught in a grey zone. Their visas have expired and savings are fast depleting while they struggle to get a scholarship and admission to another academic programme in India to stall their return home. After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, India permitted Afghan students who recently finished their academic programme to apply for scholarships for further studies. While some have been lucky, there are students, like Akbar, who are yet to arrange financial aid.

In 2019, the Union government issued a notification on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, for the release of eight Sikh prisoners and the commutation of the death sentence of one to life imprisonment. While some were released, others remained behind bars. Ahead of the Punjab polls, BJP Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured Sikh bodies that the Centre would work towards enacting the 2019 notification. Who are the prisoners? What are Sikh organisations demanding? We explain.

In the Kumaon Hills, there is now an underlying fear of what some locals are calling “mazhab pe rajneeti (politics of religion)”. Despite all three major contenders in Uttarakhand – the BJP, Congress and AAP – focusing on “outsiders” and promising to reserve “jobs for locals”, the issues of the small but diverse Muslim population don’t figure anywhere. Meanwhile, some locals fear that “the BJP-RSS is trying to take over” their faith. In fact, BJP leaders admit they are worried about the Dalits (19% of the population) turning away in the long run, over issues like vegetarianism and “young Thakur party workers’ aggression”.

While PM Modi has rejected allegations that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate target opposition leaders around election season, a quick perusal of these central agencies’ actions tells a different story. The most recent example is the arrest of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh in an alleged illegal mining case, the FIR for which was filed in 2018. Meanwhile just a month ahead of the UP Assembly polls, the I-T Department searched over 30 premises linked to SP legislator Pushpraj Jain on allegations of tax evasion.

And Finally

Coach, friend, didi, and now Dronacharya awardee. Boxing coach Sandhya Gurung, who received the Dhronacharya last year, has nurtured Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s early boxing career. Known to go the extra mile to make her trainees feel at home at the national camp, she is very popular due to her amicable persona. “She helped me believe in myself. I was very timid and wasn’t confident about myself. She helped me overcome that and become the boxer that I am today,” says Lovlina.

Delhi Confidential: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit back at DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, who asked if she was not present in the Lok Sabha during the Budget discussion because she was not elected. Sitharaman said even as a Rajya Sabha member she was elected and if the Opposition members had a problem with Rajya Sabha members becoming ministers, they should not have sat in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the challenges that political parties are facing in Goa, and the concerns that people have in the state.

