Daily Briefing: Karnataka govt shuts colleges over hijab row; BharatPe board sets stage for Grover’s ouster

Good morning,

Big Story

Days after the Karnataka government issued a directive backing the hijab ban, where it said clothes that disturb law and order should not be worn, state Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai passed another directive to close down high schools and colleges for the next three days to “maintain law and order”. Protests over the hijab ban in colleges appeared to spiral out of control, with incidents of stone-pelting and lathicharge reported from at least four districts.

The response of two colleges in southern Karnataka offers a glimpse of how divisive the issue has become. In Mandya, a hijab-wearing student braved a mob of slogan-shouting boys with saffron shawls, saying later that she had the support of her classmates across religious lines and of the college principal. In coastal Udupi, a surge of boys and girls wearing saffron shawls and headwear, and a heated confrontation with hijab-wearing protesters, prompted authorities at a junior college to quickly ask all students to leave.

Only in the Express

Fintech company BharatPe is likely to terminate the employment of its co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover, who, along with his spouse, is under the scanner for alleged financial fraud. Sources told The Indian Express that the Board will buy back certain restricted shares held by Grover at a lower fair market value.

From the Front Page

Days after car-manufacturer Hyundai’s Pakistan offshoot tweeted about “remembering the sacrifices” of people in Kashmir and asked for people to stand in support as these people continued to “struggle for freedom”, South Korean Foreign minister Chung Eui-yong called up External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and “regretted the offence” caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post, Ministry of External Affairs said.

A day after the controversy over tweets from an unverified Twitter handle in her name (@SantishreeD), newly appointed Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that she “never had” a Twitter account. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandit said: “I didn’t have a Twitter account… It has been found out that it has been hacked and somebody internally from JNU has done this…”

Must Read

Leading the BJP campaign for the February 14 Assembly polls, there is a lot at stake for Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He is up against, not just the lingering Covid effects, anti-incumbency and internal dissension, but also high-voltage campaigns by new entrants AAP and TMC. He speaks to the Indian Express about the party’s plans in the coastal state.

“Hallelujah!” and “Bole So Nihal” are both slogans that have often been raised together during the election campaign in Gurdaspur, the district with the largest Christian population in Punjab. But despite forming 1.26% of the state’s population, the Christian community has again failed to get tickets from any mainstream political party in the state. Some Christian leaders are now contesting as independents.

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi writes on how the budget aims to create jobs and growth: “The thrust has been to nurture economic development with sustainable and wide-scale employment. To that extent, the budget has crafted a growth plan which is driven by investment policy levers.”

NATO on Ukraine, but the relationship between the country is complex and layered. Each has its distinct worldview and specific interests in its geographical region, and its own battles to fight. We explain what ties the two countries together, and where their interests differ.

And Finally

Four-time Asian Games gold medallist and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Praveen Kumar Sobti breathed his last on Thursday. Starting 1965, Kumar remained the national record holder in discus throw for 15 consecutive years and became national champion in both discus throw as well hammer throw six times in nationals. His coaches and contemporaries recall his grit and confidence. “Praveen was a big star of his times. Being the Asian Games champion, he was always eager to win more and practiced a lot,” said former triple jumper Mohinder Singh Gill.

Delhi Confidential: In many way’s Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s recent trip to Delhi was a bit of a bust. It appears that Bommai, who met central ministers and took up with them unfinished state projects, could not discuss political issues with the party leadership, which has been busy with the assembly elections in five states.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the politics surrounding the upcoming polls in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose