Daily Briefing: J&K delimitation panel redraws electoral map; Girls losing out to boys in getting treatment for cancer

The Delimitation Commission has proposed significant changes to the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir that will see the total number of Assembly constituencies rise to 90 once they are effected. In Jammu, the number of seats will go up to 43 from 37, and in Kashmir, by one seat to 47. An additional 24 seats are proposed to be reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The proposal was rejected by the National Conference, saying it was “biased” against Kashmir and, therefore, unacceptable.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes on the Budget: “The capital market may salute this Budget but the poor and middle classes will not forgive the makers of this Budget.”

Amid the row over the ban on wearing the hijab to classrooms, the Karnataka government said Saturday that “clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn”. The ban, according to the state government, is not a violation of the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

Girls are losing out to boys in the fight against cancer — for two boys, only one girl got treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), the largest cancer hospital in India. These numbers tell a larger national story given that of the total paediatric patients, only 30% are from Maharashtra, the rest from other states. Often, even after arranging money for treatment of the girls, parents opt out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 216-feet statue — the Statue of Equality — commemorating 10th-century Vedic philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statue, he said, “puts our nation at the forefront as a firm believer in equality, having one of the most diverse populations globally…”

The run-up to the UP Assembly polls has witnessed a bitter family feud between the leaders of Apna Dal (K) and Apna Dal (S). While the Apna Dal (K) has joined hands with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP for the upcoming UP Assembly polls, the Apna Dal (S) has been an ally of the ruling BJP for several years. In Kaushambi’s Sirathu, where SP has pitted Apna Dal (K) leader Pakllavi Patel against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Pallavi’s younger sister Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal (S) president, recently appealed to local voters to ensure the victory of her “brother” Maurya.

The clothing practices of students have never bothered M Jagadesh Kumar, the newly appointed chairman of the UGC who was until recently the vice-chancellor of JNU. In an interview with The Sunday Express, Kumar refused to specifically remark on the escalating controversy over hijab ban at pre-university colleges in Karnataka but said that there were never any restrictions on students’ clothing while he was heading JNU.

As the top ED officer at the helm of some of the most high-profile cases, from the Aircel-Maxis deal to 2G, Rajeshwar Singh was known to be a good officer, a natural leader, and someone with friends across divides. Will this strongman image see him through his new role, as the BJP’s poll candidate in UP? But his nomination comes at a time when the ED is facing allegations of politicisation and inefficiency.

Another industry that took quite a beating during the coronavirus pandemic was that of human hair and hair products. “Lockdown was a nightmare…Our entire village thrives on processing human hair, but there is no government support,” said Sahabuddin Mullick, who has been in the business for 25 years. During April-November this fiscal, hair exports stood at USD 144.26 million, a huge jump from USD 15.28 million in 2020-21. West Bengal is among the highest contributors to this, with some estimates putting its share at more than 50% of the exports.

One of the senior most performing artistes in the country, Hindustani classical vocalist Prabha Atre, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan last month, continues to challenge ideologies of a rigid system and make classical music accessible for all. “I wanted to explain the idea behind this system, teach it to students, and explain it to the masses,” says Atre.

