Daily Briefing: PM Modi says Budget will create jobs, bring in investment; Centre has created two Indias, Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha

Strongly criticised by the Opposition for not addressing the needs of the poor, those who suffered job and income losses, and the small enterprises during the last two years of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP workers that the massive four-fold jump in capital spending compared with 2013-14, will bring more investment and open multiple job avenues for the youth.

The Government has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, and its vision for the country is more that of a “king”, who uses a stick to rule, rather than one of “negotiation and conversation” as has been the nation’s tradition and 3,000-year history, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha. Gandhi’s scathing reply touched upon a range of issues: from the silence over jobs in the Budget speech to what he called the decimation of the small and medium industry to the concentration of capital in the hands of “AA”, (a reference to Ambani and Adani).

Days after Pakistan released its first National Security Policy centred on connectivity and “geoeconomics”, Moeed Yusuf, the country’s National Security Adviser, in an interview to The Indian Express, talks about what he calls the stumbling blocks in ties with India, the change in Kashmir and the opportunities Afghanistan provides.

The Centre has formed a 16-member committee comprising directors of seven IITs and vice-chancellors of four central universities to prepare a roadmap on the demand “from various quarters” to allow overseas campuses of Indian universities. The development comes on the back of IIT Delhi’s proposal to open centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

In Uttarakhand, while the BJP is banking on schemes by the government to help people during the pandemic, the appeal of its nationalism pitch in the state with a large defence population, and “development” under PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the ground, though, the Devbhoomi isn’t shining, even if the Congress is failing to formulate this into a poll narrative.

Amid speculations about her absence on the ground, BSP chief Mayawati addressed her first public meeting for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Agra on Wednesday. “News was flashed on many channels that I am not visible anywhere. I would like to tell everyone that I came from Delhi to Lucknow as soon as the Covid scare subsided. I have been working constantly to strengthen the party,” she said.

Until two days ago, art aficionado Ganieve Kaur was virtually unknown in Amritsar’s Majitha constituency. That was until her husband Bikram Singh Majithia, one of Punjab’s most controversial politicians, decided to shift to Amritsar East, where he is set to go head-to-head against state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After years of staying away from her husband’s campaigns, Kaur was given the SAD ticket from Majitha instead, and has since hit the campaign trail with a vengeance.

One would assume that with the temple coming up in the heart of Ayodhya, the BJP must be relatively confident about its victory in the high-profile constituency ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. But in reality, the social composition of Ayodhya — home to 65,000 Dalit voters, 40,000 Brahmins and around 1 lakh Muslim and Yadav voters —poses a challenge to the saffron party. What’s more: the BJP’s sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta is up against SP’s Tej Narayan Pandey, who defeated the BJP’s five-term MLA Lallu Singh in 2012, when the BJP lost the seat for the first time since 1991.

Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, NK Singh writes on what the budget represents: “This budget is a commendable balancing act. It is seeking symmetry between contradictory pulls and pressures. It represents continuity with trust.”

Shardul Thakur doesn’t hesitate to call himself a genuine all-rounder. The way he has performed in the last few months, Thakur has become a player teams can’t ignore. In an interview with the Indian Express, he speaks about his batting, the partnership-breaker tag and more.

Delhi Confidential: BJP MP from UP Geets alias Chandraprabha set a new record when she moved the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha and opened the debate. The last time a woman MP did that was 28 sessions ago, in 2013.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the value the latest Union budget places on technology.

