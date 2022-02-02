Daily Briefing: Govt hopes to spend and grow; Oppn says Budget 2022 ‘uninspired’

Budget 2022

As India emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic with an ebbing third wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s economic recovery strategy hinges on a sharp step-up in government spending which, in due course, is expected to spur private investment that has so far remained stalled.

The standout feature of the Budget is that the government has chosen to significantly ramp up capital expenditure while largely restricting revenue expenditure. Will the capex push in the Budget succeed? How is this strategy different from what has been done by countries such as the US? This was the ninth Budget under PM Narendra Modi. Is there a pattern emerging? We explain.

Elections to five states which account for a fifth of the nation’s population are barely 10 days away but they seemed quite a distance from Sitharaman’s Budget speech. Devoid of political feelers, the 90-minute speech showcased a Budget strategy-driven more by economic assumptions than any overt political imperatives, except when it came to reforms.

PM Modi took Opposition leaders by surprise following the presentation of the Budget as he walked across the aisle and struck a conversation. Given the bitter political divide over a range of issues, from the use of investigative agencies to the proposed changes in cadre rules, this casual chit-chat stood out.

In response, the Congress claimed the government had delivered a “capitalist Budget” giving a short shrift to the poor and offering no roadmap for job creation and plan to address challenges like widening inequality, falling incomes and rising unemployment. Most Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav argued that the Budget has nothing for the common man. The Left echoed.

In an opinion column in The Indian Express, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, writes: The Budget encroaches on state’s rights and domains, its politics is evident in low allocations to health, MNREGA and absence of policy push on employment generation and protection.

This is possibly the first instance of an industry cheering the imposition of a steep levy on the asset class it trades in. Investors and startups operating in the virtual digital assets and cryptocurrency ecosystem hailed Sitharaman’s move to tax at 30 per cent “any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset”, calling it the furthering of the “mainstreaming excitement” on the asset class. Crypto investors believe that this is the first step towards the eventual legitimisation of this asset class.

With Mayawati set to kick off her election campaign in Agra today, many will hang on to every word to assess which way the BSP leans or whether she would stay neutral and keep her options open. While die-hard supporters of Mayawati maintain that “Behenji” will be the kingmaker post counting day on March 10, a section of the Jatavs, her core supporters, appear unsure. It remains to be seen whether they will end up shifting their loyalty either to the BJP or to the SP-RLD alliance.

“My son was kicked several times by Chinese soldiers. They also gave an electric shock to him twice,” Arunachal teen Miram Taron’s father has alleged. The teen was recently reunited with his family after he was purportedly abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army earlier this month.

Despite having led just once in his nine-year career, Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the newly-formed Ahmedabad Indian Premier League franchise. But he doesn’t seem too worried. “You don’t have to be a captain to lead,” he said after the announcement. One doesn’t need to have watched Pandya for too long to know that the flamboyant 28-year-old likes the attention. In that regard, he might even turn out to be an inspired pick. He gives the sense that he wants to be his own man, and now is his chance to be just that.

Delhi Confidential: After Sitharaman concluded her Budget speech, a group of MPs from the southern states asked her what was in the glasses she kept by her side, and kept sipping during the speech. Sitharaman told them that she had coconut water in one glass and Electral (ORS powder) in the other.

