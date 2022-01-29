Daily Briefing: India bought Pegasus as part of defence deal in 2017, reveals report; Third Covid wave has likely peaked

Good morning,

Big Story

The Indian government bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 as part of a $2-billion package for weapons including a missile system, The New York Times reported Friday. The report flagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Israel in the same year. “The Modi visit, however, was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach. They had reason for the warm feelings…” it stated.

Only in the Express

Home Minister Amit Shah’s outreach to Jayant Chaudhary — which the RLD leader rebuffed — indicated the importance the BJP attaches to Jats and their main political platform in Western Uttar Pradesh. The RLD and its partner, the Samajwadi Party, are trying to win back this part of the state where the BJP has done well in recent elections. But, what is the history and politics of the Jat community? Why is this history important in the coming Assembly elections?

From the Front Page

On Friday morning, Baldev Patel got a call from Canada he had been dreading. The Canadian authorities had confirmed that the identities of the four bodies found frozen to death near the border with the US were that of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. The family admits Jagdish hoped to make a “new life” abroad. A relative said, “Jagdish had packed all the winter clothes and toys the children had. He left his motorcycle for his father to use…”

With just three days for the Budget, a proposal by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 last year to set up a ‘bad bank’ has been cleared. It is ready to commence operations with 15 cases worth Rs 50,335 crore to be transferred by March 31. Under the proposal, government banks will hold majority in asset reconstruction company; private banks will own 51 per cent or more in debt resolution company.

By all indications, the third wave of Covid-19 has likely peaked in India. The daily national count of cases has been falling for a week now. Active cases have been going down for four days. The weekly positivity rate has remained almost stable for a week. The cases can rise again, but current trends suggest that it is unlikely to go very high.

Must Read

Ruling that the Maharashtra Assembly’s July 5, 2021 resolution suspending 12 BJP MLAs for one year following alleged misbehaviour in the House was “unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational”, the Supreme Court said that the legislators could not have been suspended beyond the tenure of that session. The BJP has hailed the ruling, saying it is a “vindication” of its stand and “a huge setback” for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the state.

“If the government thinks wearing the hijab is a crime, and does not allow my daughter to attend the final exams, let her stay at home… We want our daughter to study well and excel in life but why are her rights being snatched?” asked the father of a Class 12 student is among six Muslim girls who have been denied entry into their classrooms in Karnataka’s Udupi since January 1 for wearing the hijab. The issue has been gaining steam until the college was ordered closed last week by local authorities on account of a Covid outbreak.

His students can decode all the theories of science but cannot understand how the Railway Recruitment Board thinks, says Faisal Khan a.k.a Khan Sir. In the protests that have broken out in mainly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over recent RRB exam results, the head of a coaching institute and popular YouTuber is among six teachers booked on the charges of instigating the applicants.

And Finally

The official publication of the proceedings of the hearing between the International Cricket Council and Brendan Taylor, who has been banned for three and a half years by the ICC, brings to light that the former Zimbabwe captain wasn’t upfront about his meeting with the Indian businessman when he made a delayed admission about the approach. During the proceedings, Taylor accepted that although he thought that he was being given an appearance fee of $15,000, it followed a discussion around corrupting matches in exchange for payment.

Delhi Confidential: The CBI is so alarmed due to the leak of probe papers related to the case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that it has now deputed a DIG-level officer as in-charge of the agency’s security. Officers are no longer allowed to use pen drives and everything coming in or going out of the agency is thoroughly checked.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi