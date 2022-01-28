Daily Briefing: Tata Group regains control of Air India; Re-open schools in areas where Covid curve is dipping, says expert

Good morning,

The Tata Group regained control of Air India, 69 years after the Mumbai-based conglomerate relinquished its stake in the airline to the Central government. The Tata Group, in a Twitter post, tagged Air India and said: “Your arrival was much awaited.” It also posted a photo saying “Welcome back, Air India!”. The conclusion of the Air India deal also marks a major first step in the Centre’s mega privatisation push.

Speaking at the Explained.Live event of The Indian Express, Dr Anurag Agrawal, director of Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, made a strong argument for the reopening of schools, at least in areas where the Covid curve has begun to go down. He added that keeping children away from school had potential adverse impacts on their physical and mental development.

In a turnaround from the Congress’s repeated assertion of “collective leadership” ahead of the Punjab elections, senior leader Rahul Gandhi said the party will go with a chief minister face in the polls. A decision would be taken soon after consulting party workers, he said. Gandhi added that both CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had told him that the question paramount in Punjab was ‘who would lead the Congress in the state’.

“It seems a 100-200 kg weight is off my chest,” said Opang Taron, the father of the missing Arunachal Pradesh youth who was returned to the Indian Army by the Chinese authorities. On Thursday, the family went to the Indian Army camp at Tuting, near their ancestral Zido village, with the authorities hoping to put them in touch with Miram over video-conference. Hearing his mother’s voice after more than a week in Chinese captivity, the 17-year-old broke down.

Two days after China held a virtual summit with Central Asian countries, India too stepped in and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for “an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation for the next 30 years”. He also flagged Afghanistan as a common concern and said that their “mutual cooperation has become even more important for regional security and stability”. This was the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

“I am fighting this election to get justice for my son, and many others like him who are oppressed by this government.” In late 2019, Akbar Khatoon’s 20-year-old son was among the 22 people killed during the anti-CAA protests. Now, she is contesting the upcoming UP Assembly polls from Bijnor on a Congress ticket. Khatoon said accepting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer was her shot at getting justice for her son.

In a proposal submitted to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS has sought approval for a study to probe cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN), or death of bone tissue, among Covid patients from the second wave last year primarily due to steroid use and blood clots. AIIMS had treated over 50 such patients, while Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai carried out hip replacement for 10 AVN patients and several other hospitals across Delhi, Mumbai and other cities have reported an average of 10 cases.

The budget must undo some of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, writes Amartya Lahiri. “Reversing the increases in import tariffs should be another policy imperative. It is the only way to jump-start exports, which also creates jobs. Import tariffs are equivalent to export taxes.”

The US Federal Reserve has signalled a possible hike in interest rates soon, leading to a nervous reaction in Indian markets. The Fed tightening is likely to impact the cost of financing in emerging market economies and, sooner or later, the interest rate cycle will turn across countries, analysts say. How will the expected hike impact markets and the economy, and what should investors do? We explain.

Captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, Charanjit Singh, 93, passed away on Thursday in Una, Himachal Pradesh, after suffering a heart attack. He had suffered from paralysis a few years ago. Described by his teammates as “​​A captain who brought luck to the team, a calm yet authoritative player and above all a humble human being,” Charanjit led India to victory with a 1-0 win over Pakistan in Tokyo, just four year after suffered its first-ever loss in an Olympic final against the arch-rivals.

Delhi Confidential: As Rahul Gandhi has declared that the Congress will announce its Chief Minister candidate for Punjab, the question is whether the party would do the same in Uttarakhand as well. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had been of the view that the party should project its CM candidates in election-bound states, shedding its old approach, as that would make the election state-centric

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we talk about the railway protests, the Ukraine-Russia issue and a DU college building a cow centre.

