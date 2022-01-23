Daily Briefing: The people who paid for property damage in anti-CAA protests in UP; EC extends roadshow ban

Good morning,

In part-2 of The Indian Express investigation into the damage costs recovered from the accused in the anti-CAA stir in Uttar Pradesh, we tracked down 15 of the 21 families ordered to pay equally for Rs 2.83 lakh in damages. None is aware of how the figure of 2.83 lakh and their share of Rs 13,476 was arrived at. Among them are a rickshaw puller, a tonga driver, a fruit seller, a chicken seller, a milkman, and a teenager who has quit school. Then, there are eight daily wage labourers, earning about Rs 200-250 per day — if they get work. The youngest is 18, the oldest 70.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes: “The Budget (2022-23) is a few days away. It would be a tragedy if the government believed it is Teflon-coated and need not change course. The threat of paying a political price is the only deterrent to an uncaring government.”

The ban on physical rallies and roadshows for Assembly elections in five states next month was extended to January 31, but parties would be allowed to hold physical public meetings of candidates from January 28 for Phase 1 of the elections, and from February 1 for Phase 2, the Election Commission said after consulting health authorities. The Commission also increased the limit on the number of people who can go for door-to-door campaigning from five to 10 persons (excluding security personnel).

The family of four Indians, including an infant, who froze to death in Canada while allegedly attempting to cross over illegally to the US, is learnt to be from a village in Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat. They were said to be part of a group and had set out for Canada with others from their village – another seven persons have been detained by US authorities.

The Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier against 29-year-old Journalist Sajad Gul, seen by The Indian Express, states that he may be granted bail by a court and stated he was reporting less about the welfare of the Union Territory and, being well-educated, could use social media to provoke people against the government. He was arrested on January 6 by the J&K Police after complaints about a video he posted on social media showing the family of a slain militant raising anti-India slogan. He was granted bail but was booked under PSA the next day.

While schools across the country have struggled to stay open for more than a few days at a stretch, a primary school teacher in Satara district has managed to hold non-stop in-person classes — under a tree, in the verandah, squatting in the yard — to ensure his 38 students kept up with their lessons. Balaji Jadhav decided physical classes were a must when he noticed his students, coming from mostly nomadic families, falling behind.

Political satire came easy to him, as did success, and politics. Now Bhagwant Singh Mann is up for the biggest show of his life, with him in leading role as the Chief Minister face of a prime contender in Punjab. Could the 48-year-old be the common man that AAP needs?

Nearly 400 km north of Mumbai, at Malgaon village in Nandurbar’s Shahade taluka, amidst the dark of dusk and a load-shedding, healthcare workers have been making their way through the tribal-dominated district late evenings to vaccinate the villagers here. Nandurbar ranks the lowest in vaccination numbers in Maharashtra, and the late hour and the dark only add to the uphill struggle officials are facing to convince villagers that getting the shot is good for them.

Punjab Cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh, one of the state’s richest MLAs, is not a man who takes no for an answer. Not caring much for niceties, he has been campaigning for his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who is fighting as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala after the Congress refused to give him the ticket instead of its sitting two-time MLA. He insists that it’s not a rebellion, for once he wins, his son would back the Congress.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, who passed away last week, brought to the arts a meditative quality. He is remembered as the guru who taught his students the importance of stillness. First up, a look at how he played the nayak and the nayika with equal ease.

