Daily Briefing: Quota not at odds with merit, says SC; Army in touch with PLA over missing Arunachal youth

Good morning,

Big Story

Underlining that “reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers its distributive consequences”, the Supreme Court on Thursday provided reasons for its January 7 ruling which upheld the Constitutional validity of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the All India Quota for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions. The bench said merit “should be socially contextualized and reconceptualized as an instrument that advances social goods like equality that we as a society value”

Only in the Express

Speaking about the India EdTech Consortium, co-founder of upGrad, Mayank Kumar, said, “…it is important that sometimes, instead of ignoring these elements (business malpractices in the industry), we might as well come up with our own set of code of conduct so that these one or two incidents do not actually tarnish the name of the tech ecosystem.”

From the Front Page

In Bihar’s proposed amendments to the liquor law, first-time “drinkers” could get away with a penalty rather than face arrest, while a section dealing with “immediate” arrest may well be deleted. The draft comes after criticism from Chief Justice N V Ramana last month who flagged the mountain of bail applications under the law ‘clogging’ the High Court.

In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, clouds have appeared over the SP-RLD alliance. While the murmurs are still about a candidate here and a name there, the larger feeling is that the Jats, who have turned against the BJP, leaving it weaker in western UP, are not getting their due. And that the SP, the senior partner, is getting seats that should have gone to the RLD.

The father of an Arunachal Pradesh boy, who was last seen on January 18, has alleged he had been abducted by the Chinese and urged the government to “bring my son back safely”. Sources in the defence establishment, meanwhile, have said the Army is in touch with the PLA through the hotline, and a response is awaited.

Must Read

Keshav Prasad Maurya has been biding his time for a while now. Five years ago, he was considered the closest to the chief minister’s chair when he led the state BJP as it swept Uttar Pradesh. At the last minute, however, surprise choice Yogi Adityanath pipped him to the post. Now, while Adityanath is the face of the party in the state, Maurya’s claim cannot be as easily overlooked. The exit of several OBC leaders from its ranks means the BJP needs to keep its tallest leader from the community happy.

With the Election Commission banning physical rallies in poll-bound states, parties are trying other modes of outreach to woo voters. And perhaps the most effective tool they have found is the humble campaign song. In Uttar Pradesh, campaign songs are a full-blown war, with BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leading the way so far. From hymns to bhojpuri rap – both parties have come up with several songs in the various dialects spoken in UP.

At Government Women’s Pre-University College in Karnataka’s Udupi district, a group of Muslim students are accusing the administration of violating their fundamental rights by not allowing them to attend classes while wearing a hijab. The principal claimed that the ban was being enforced to maintain “uniformity”. From 12, the number of students resisting the ban has come down to 7 after college authorities allegedly threatened that they would not issue hall tickets for final exams.

For more than three years, Mumbai-resident Rahul Rajan has been running around for a seemingly routine piece of information — a jamabandi certificate, to prove ownership of his ancestral home in Bihar. Despite at least 10 meetings with land and revenue officials, and an RTI, he was denied the document. Finally, as a last resort, he decided to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who promised to help resolve his problem. But Rahul is yet to receive his certificate.

And Finally

Sandeep Dwivedi writes on what stepping down as Test Cricket team captain will mean for Virat Kohli’s career: “What fate awaits the former captain in this game of glorious uncertainties can’t be predicted but the smart money will always be on the hardened survivor weathering one more storm.”

Delhi Confidential: With parties scrambling to organise digital campaigns after physical rallies were restricted by the Election Commission, some leaders have risen to the occasion. This includes Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who live-streamed a 25-minute speech, addressing the people of Goa this week. More than 150 people signed up and his followers on Facebook and YouTube also joined.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things podcast’, we talk about the debate on marital rape. We also discuss an important new study on Omicron and why Matua leaders in WB are unhappy with the BJP.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta