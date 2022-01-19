Daily Briefing: Mumbai past Covid peak; ED searches house of CM Channi’s relative

Good morning,

The Big Story

Mumbai is past its Covid peak, BMC Commissioner said, adding that plans are afoot to re-open schools on January 27. Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike of 20,971 cases at 28.9 per cent positivity rate on January 7, past its second wave peak of 11,573 cases at 23 per cent positivity on April 3 last year. However, the number of deaths and patients needing hospitalisation was considerably lower this time. While Mumbai has seen the sharpest decline, it is not alone. A similar trend is visible in a few other cities as well, most notably in Delhi and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry nudged states to step up testing, highlighting a decline in several states and Union Territories over the last few days. India is currently testing barely 60 per cent of what it was doing in the first week of June last year, when a roughly similar number of new Covid-19 cases were being discovered as now.

Only in the Express

Newly declared CM face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Bhagwant Mann fields questions on political defections and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

From the Front Page

The Enforcement Directorate searched 10 places in election-bound Punjab, including those linked to the nephew of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, over a 2018 sand mining case. ED officials, who were part of the raiding team, said Rs 6 crore was seized during the raid — including Rs 4 crore from Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.

Three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in an explosion on board the ageing destroyer INS Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The Navy said “no major material damage has been reported” and a board of inquiry has been instituted into the incident.

Between Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Diamond Harbour Model’ and Mamata Banerjee’s Gangasagar Mela one, the Trinamool Congress can seem like speaking in different voices. Mamata’s nephew Abhishek has taken positions several times in the past few months that went against the official line. So is there trouble brewing between Abhishek and Mamata? Insiders say the writing actually lies between the lines.

Must Read

Here is a domestic fight that is fast capturing national attention: Swati Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women’s Welfare in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, and her husband Dayashankar Singh, the BJP state vice-president, are both in the race for a party ticket to contest the upcoming election from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district.

The BJP, which till a few months ago was struggling to find Sikh faces in Punjab, now has new members with strong Panthic credentials apart from disgruntled Akali and Congress leaders. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi found an unlikely ally in Harnam Singh Dhumma, chief of the Damdami Taksal, which teaches Sikh scriptures and prides itself on protecting the tenets of the religion in their purest form. But the BJP-Taksal association is curious for both sides.

Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall, Naushad Forbes, writes on what the budget needs to do: “ To have a bigger impact on the economy, we need to invest quickly and at scale. A credible time-bound implementation plan is what we should hear about in the budget.”

Another year, another Republic Day parade under the shadow of the Covid pandemic. This time too, there will be no foreign dignitary as chief guest. The government has also decided to “significantly” curtail the number of people who will physically attend the parade. Until last week, the Defence Ministry was preparing to accommodate around 24,000 people. That number is likely to be trimmed down to 5,000 to 8,000 guests this year, senior officials said.

And Finally

Nothing about Thomas Dennerby, the first foreign coach of India’s women’s football team, suggests he is a former cop who takes no-nonsense. For a fortnight, starting Thursday, the good cop will patrol the team’s dugout in the Asian Cup. He faces an unenviable task: to take an inexperienced team, which is brimming with potential, past the group stage in its first appearance at the Asian Cup since 2003.

Delhi Confidential: In the era of social media and digital campaign, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress is set to come out with a series of booklets – like the Left parties – targeting the BJPgovernment at the Centre on specific topics, hoping to add punch to its campaign in the five poll-bound states. The first will focus on farmers’ issues.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss what the deferment of polls means in the politics of Punjab. We also discuss the govt takeover of the Kashmir press club and the DCW’s latest notice to the Delhi Police about another allegedly derogatory chat on the Clubhouse app targeting Muslim women.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose