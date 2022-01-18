Daily Briefing: EC pushes Punjab polls to Feb 20; 2 Indians killed in Abu Dhabi suspected drone attack

Good morning,

The Big Story

In a rare move, the Election Commission pushed the Punjab poll dates to February 20 after receiving several representations to postpone the February 14 Assembly polls by six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The postponement would allow the Ravidassias to travel to Varanasi for the Jayanti. But why is it important for all political parties to woo this community and its largest dera? We explain.

Meanwhile, the Congress’s official Twitter handle has posted a video of Bollywood actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood saying “the real Chief Minister is the one who is brought to the chair, not the one who has to struggle to reach there, not the one who has to say that he is the CM candidate and that he deserves it”. In the 36-second video, CM Channi appears 12 times and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu not even once.

Only in the Express

At the recent e.Adda, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on the Bill to raise the legal age of marriage for women in India, polarisation in society and turning author with Lal Salaam.

From the Front Page

Two Indians were among three people killed in a suspected drone attack carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militant group on three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. While the UAE didn’t immediately blame anyone for the attack, Yahia Sarei, a military spokesman of the Houthi group, said the group launched an attack “deep in the UAE”.

Days after the J&K administration put on hold the re-registration of the Kashmir Press Club, it moved to take control of the premises, citing a “potential law and order situation” and saying the club “ceases to exist as a registered body”. Reacting to the government’s move, the elected body of the Kashmir Press Club said the aim of the government was to shut down the club and “stifle the voice of journalists in Kashmir”.

Must Read

Akali candidate from Dharamkot of Moga, 80-year-old Tota Singh, is a political veteran. But despite over five decades of experience running election campaigns, this time around Singh was faced with a new challenge — going digital. With the help of his children, Singh now has the hang of party meetings on Zoom, and bulk messages on WhatsApp. Yet, rues the three-time MLA, the impersonal social media can never substitute the connect of physical rallies.

How are the tableaux that make it to the Republic Day parade designed and selected? Well, after the Defence Ministry invites states, UTs and Central Government departments to participate, an expert committee decides which tableaux make the cut. This year, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took issue with the final selection. In a letter to the PM, she said that her state’s tableau was rejected “without assigning any reasons or justifications.”

Legal scholar Flavia Agnes on the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal: “The judgment will serve to silence hundreds of victims of abuse by the clergy, who might have received inspiration from this case to bring their abusers to task.”

A rare combination of virtuosity and expression, grace and control, Pt Birju Maharaj’s oeuvre was also about his intrepid belief that dance could convey just about everything. Maharaj, who sought to move beyond any constraints that his artform could offer and became synonymous with Kathak, passed away at the age of 83 in Delhi.

And Finally

It took several knocks to the head for WWE wrestler Christopher Nowinski to realise his true calling — changing the discourse around concussion and head trauma in sport. The 6’5, 270 pounds, blonde, blue-eyed Harvard graduate was forced to retire from professional wrestling following a kick in the head that left him with long-term concussion symptoms. While waiting a year for his head to clear so he could return to the ring, Nowinski looked into head trauma and “realised that everything I thought I understood about concussions was wrong.”

Delhi Confidential: Supreme Court asked lawyers to “avoid” using mobile phones for attending hearings through video conferencing and instead use laptops or desktops. A notice issued by the court’s Registry also advised them to use a stable Internet connection, preferably wired to avoid any disruption in the court proceedings and inconvenience to the judges.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at how the resignation of OBC leaders will affect the BJP in UP, why the latest Forest Report is being criticised, and Vodafone Idea’s decision to offer over 35 percent of its stake to the government.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose