Daily Briefing: BJP releases first list of candidates in UP; What caste was King Ashoka?

Good morning,

Decision 2022

In his first assembly election, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, from Sirathu. They replace sitting MLAs. Apart from them, the first list of 107 candidates has names of 57 candidates for the first phase of elections and 48 for the second phase. In the first list, 44 candidates are from backward classes and 19 from Scheduled Castes. At least 20 sitting MLAs have been dropped, with party sources saying that anti-incumbency was a factor for the changes.

Despite indications that it would make widespread changes in ticket distribution to tackle anti-incumbency, the Congress retained most of its sitting MLAs in its first list of candidates for the Punjab polls. Those renominated include 17 of the 18 ministers, all from their current constituencies. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will recontest from their respective constituencies Chamkaur Sahib and Amritsar (East).

Only in the Express

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes the boast that India is the fastest-growing economy is surreal. “Among the people, there is more conversation about prices of gas, diesel and petrol than about the GDP.”

Makara Sankranti, the festival of harvest, was celebrated with much fervour in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Makara Sankranti, the festival of harvest, was celebrated with much fervour in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

From the Front Page

Nearly a month after the Haridwar conclave was held where several hate speeches were made targeting Muslims, the Uttarkhand police arrested its key organiser, Yati Narsinghanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad. He was held while on hunger strike at Sarvanand Ghat in Haridwar protesting against the arrest of Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was arrested two days earlier in the same case.

From notions of how an ideal victim must behave to theories of possible enemies within the system plotting against the accused; speculation that the complainant could have had an affair with a married man to an earlier, narrower definition of rape. These are some of the key factors behind the Kerala court’s acquittal of Franco Mulakkal, the former Jalandhar Bishop of the Catholic Church, of all charges in the alleged rape of a nun.

Must Read

Weeks after its talks with the Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) failed, the Aam Aadmi Party has begun to train its guns on the fledgling party floated by farmer unions. The extent of the hurt has been obvious— beginning with AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha accusing the Election Commission of giving concessions in registration to help a “morcha” as part of a BJP conspiracy to keep AAP at bay. While Chadha didn’t name anyone, it was obvious that he meant the SSM.

What caste was King Ashoka? With defections setting the caste cauldron of Uttar Pradesh again on the boil ahead of the Assembly polls, the focus is on the Mauryan king who ruled over most of what is now called India between 268 BCE and 232 BCE. Over the years, many have claimed him as their own, particularly the OBC Kushwaha community, as well as backward class leaders across parties — the BJP, JD(U) and RJD. We explain the latest tussle, which has brought Ashoka’s caste back into focus.

Malayalam actor Dileep, accused in a sexual assault case, is now in fresh trouble over allegations that he allegedly conspired to attack the police officers probing the case. The Indian Express follows the impressionist’s journey to becoming a superstar, until the script went awry.

At first glance, the Piareana overpass in Ferozepur isn’t particularly impressive. But earlier this month, the 600 metre stretch, built at a cost of Rs 4 crore, was at the centre of a massive security lapse. It all started when PM Modi was stuck on the flyover for over 20 minutes on January 5. The residents of nearby villages recount what happened.

And Finally

What made Captain Virat Kohli great? The ambition screamed in everything he did as a player. That percolated to everything he did: batting, fitness, fielding, captaincy, vision for the Test team, intensity on the field. During his reign, the team rode on its pacers to climb from No. 7 to No. 1, was competitive around the world, respected by the opposition, admired by pundits for his passion for Test cricket – a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose