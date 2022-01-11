Daily briefing: Covid cases set to cross 4 lakh but hospitalisation low; SC forms new probe panel for PM’s security breach

The Big Story

With the Punjab government opposed to the Centre’s committee and seeking an “independent” probe into the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, the Supreme Court decided Monday to set up a committee headed by one of its former judges to inquire into the matter. It also questioned the Centre on the show-cause notices served to Punjab officers and called it “totally self-contradictory”.

Only in The Express

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said Monday that women, irrespective of religion, have been denied their dignity. She was responding to a question at The Indian Express e-Adda programme, on the targeting of Muslim women via apps.

A common thread that binds four of the five poll-bound states is that the total number of employed people at the end of December 2021 was lower than five years ago. Sequential data over the last five years shows that the drop in employment in all states is secular, and not restricted to the pandemic period. The fall has been steady and spread over five years in UP; Goa saw a rapid fall, with the January-March 2019 quarter witnessing the sharpest. In Punjab, the January-August 2020 period did witness a substantial fall.

From the Front Page

Even as India reported a 28-fold surge in Covid cases over the past fortnight, there are indications from the national capital that, at current levels, the number of hospitalisations logged is far lesser than what was recorded during the peak of the second wave in April last year.

However, the rate of increase in the number of deaths related to Covid is nowhere as fast as the surge in infections. Compared to the second wave, deaths as a proportion of the infection numbers are still very low, as of now.

Must Read

Salil Tripathi was leading a comfortable life at 36. Hailing from UP’s Ayodhya, he worked in several star hotels before becoming a restaurant manager and settling down in Delhi with his wife and son. He had so much more to look forward to. Until 2020 dawned, and the first lockdown came. Tripathi lost his job in the first wave, his father in the second. And within a year, this hotel management graduate had become a Zomato delivery executive. On Saturday night, he died after being knocked down by an SUV driven by a police constable.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the 2017 elections with a lot of hype but ended up with a subpar performance, following which the party saw a string of desertions and exits. Now, with days left for the Assembly elections, AAP seems to have got its act together and is now back in the reckoning.

And Finally

One is a teacher in the UK, the other a cab driver in Australia. Both are immigrants from Punjab with a dream that is now becoming real. Their sons are taking the first big step in cricket at the U-19 World Cup starting in the West Indies this week. Gurj Singh Landa’s son Fateh Singh is an all-rounder for England, and Baljit Singh’s son Harkirat Bajwa is a “mystery spinner” for Australia.

Delhi confidential: With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, and joining several Union ministers who contracted the virus earlier — Mahendra Nath Pandey, Bharati Pawar, Nityanand Rai and Rajeev Chandrasekhar — BJP strategists are hoping that the wave will subside soon, and by the time candidates are announced in the five poll-bound states, the leaders will be ready to hit the campaign trail.

In today’s 3 Things podcast, we discuss the online ‘Trads’ movement, why police are struggling to crackdown on the narcotics nexus in India, and a letter to the PM about hate speeches.