Daily briefing: Meghalaya governor alleges PM Modi was rude when they met; states to consider new Covid-19 curbs

The Big Story

With Omicron cases rising sharply across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states to ramp up medical infrastructure even as they have collectively utilised only over 17 per cent of the Rs 23,123 crore Emergency Covid-19 Response Package II (ECRP-II). Under the ECRP-II, seven states were to set up more than 1,000 beds each: Uttar Pradesh (4,007), Karnataka (3,021), Maharastra (2,970), West Bengal (1,874), Tamil Nadu (1,583), Madhya Pradesh (1,138), and, Andhra Pradesh (1,120).

Even while instances of serious disease remained low, state governments have increased containment zones and are considering new curbs. The daily positivity rate has increased in most states but the number of hospitalisations continues to remain low.

Only in The Express

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi writes on why the Election Commission can’t delay the upcoming Assembly polls in several key states. “It is strange that people are talking about banning rallies and postponing elections in the same breath. Banning rallies is an executive order of the EC, the simplest thing to do once an election is announced. Postponing elections is not in their hands at all, and would be a violation of the constitutional mandate that gives every Vidhan Sabha a fixed term.”

From the front page

Continuing to attack the government and the BJP leadership, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “arrogant” when he met him to discuss the farmer protests and that he ended up having an argument with him. “When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmer issue, I ended up fighting with him within five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our own (farmers) had died… he said, ‘Did they die for me?’…”

The government has asked cyber security and law enforcement agencies to investigate complaints that a website had hosted doctored, “lewd” pictures and objectionable comments “aimed at insulting Muslim women”. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government was “working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter”.

Must Read

Almost a fortnight after Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, photos purportedly of the former minister paying obeisance at the Golden Temple went viral on social media on Sunday, triggering a political storm in Punjab. The government of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was attacked for failing to arrest Majithia, and police officers remained divided over whether the photos were new or old.

In what indicates that cattle smuggling from India to Bangladesh has been effectively tackled, cattle seizures along the eastern borders have dropped sharply over the past few years. Sources said the BSF took care of the seized cattle with the help of some NGOs and then gave them away to cow shelters. BSF has had to bear expenses, but this brought down seizure numbers.

After a record-breaking 2021, the initial public offering (IPO) market is expected to witness further action in 2022 with more companies lining up to raise funds. Issuers are planning to mop up $26 billion (around Rs 1,95,000 crore) through IPOs in the new year, investment bankers said. The new issue market will be dominated by resilient sectors such as new-age tech, financial institutions, healthcare, consumer, real estate and speciality chemicals.

In 2019, Anwar Ali was forbidden from playing football. Nearly three years later, the defender, who was diagnosed with a rare heart disease, is back – after undergoing multiple scans and tests, consulting doctors from India and abroad, pleading before various committees, knocking on the doors of the Delhi High Court and submitting an affidavit in which he has claimed full responsibility, if something were to happen to him on field.

And Finally

A conscientious boy’s fierce desire to bowl fast erases the deep-seated inferiority complex of a pace-impoverished cricketing nation. That’s a short synopsis of the Jasprit Bumrah story. By developing into an all-format match winner, Bumrah has proved that the faith invested in him wasn’t misplaced. His elevation to vice-captain of the ODI team, over other contenders, is testament to his potential as a leader and being a quick thinker.

Delhi Confidential: While Bhupender Yadav effortlessly juggled his roles as Union Environment and Forests Minister and BJP’s central observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, the parliamentary standing committee that will be scrutinising the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 will be carried out mostly by male parliamentarians. The 31-member standing committee has only one woman member – TMC MP Sushmita Dev.

In this edition of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we speak about the reason why the FCRA registrations of nearly 6000 NGOs has lapsed; how a Dalit cook working in a school in Uttarakhand was boycotted, fired, and has now been reinstated into her position; and India sending Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, and how it’s trying to maintain a distance with the Taliban.