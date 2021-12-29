Daily Briefing: Govt clears two Covid vaccines, one anti-viral pill; Play Indian music in aircraft and airports, says Civil Aviation Ministry

Good morning,

The Big Story

As cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant continued to rise, the drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Molnupiravir, the world’s first Covid-19 pill. The regulator also granted EUA to Hyderabad-based Biological E. for Corbevax, India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, and to Serum Institute of India for Covovax, the recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine that has been developed by the American biotechnology firm Novavax.

Ahead of the roll out of the ‘precautionary’ dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly with associated comorbidities, the Union Health Ministry said that persons aged 60 and above will not be required to produce any certificate from a doctor to avail the third dose.

Even as the Union Health Minister expressed “regret” for any misbehaviour on part of the police and urged resident doctors to rejoin work amid rising Covid cases, the protesting doctors appeared to be in no mood to relent. A meeting with the health minister also did not yield results, with the doctors unwilling to call off the strike. They have been demanding that NEET-PG counselling be conducted at the earliest.

Only in the Express

Is there really no alternative to the PM Modi-led BJP? Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on this common refrain, which he believes is “the surest sign of an impoverished democracy.”

From the Front Page

They have the same first initial, P; the same surname, Jain. They hail from the same neighbourhood Jain street in UP’s Kannauj. They are in the same trade, perfumes. And in a bitterly contested election campaign, both are raising a stink.

Airlines may soon hit pause on the standard piped music they play inside the aircraft at the time of boarding and de-boarding. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, citing a request by the Indian Council of Cultural Research (ICCR), has written to Indian airlines and airport operators urging them to play Indian music on board aircraft and airport premises.

Must Read

World-renowned for its work on excavations tracing major milestones in the history of the Indus Valley Civilisation, Pune’s Deccan College is now staring at an extinction closer home. Running short of space and funds, it is struggling to preserve precious antiquities from excavated sites, including Harappan.

Roughly a year after the Delta variant slowly started to make its presence felt across the country, the situation is eerily similar. The general refrain, once again, seems to be that the worst is probably over for India. Meanwhile, much like last time, several other countries find themselves in the midst of sudden surges due to the mysterious new Omicron variant. But, the key difference is that this time around, the world seems to be better prepared.

With Sri Lanka in the midst of a crippling financial crisis, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit the country next week. The two-day visit will take place against the backdrop of a spat over a contaminated consignment of organic fertiliser that has resulted in unexpected tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, Colombo is moving ahead on finalising plans for jointly developing with India a massive oil tank farm at Trincomalee.

And Finally

Racism, mental health, performance anxiety, LGBTQ+ rights. It was the year super-athletes burned their super-athlete robes and made their words count, took on societal and political issues, embraced activist stances, reflecting their growing empowerment. From Biles and Osaka to Hamilton and Kohli — we recount how some of the world’s leading athletes made an impact off the playing field.

Delhi Confidential: At the launch of Software Technology Park of India’s 62nd centre in Meerut on Tuesday, Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar offered a valuable piece of advice to a young entrepreneur, whose new project focuses on collecting soil details from farmers. He asked the entrepreneur to use Artificial Intelligence, which would help him provide valuable information to the farmer such as quality of soil, quantity of water and the fertilizer his crop would need.

