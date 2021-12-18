Daily Briefing: Omicron cases surging, govt says avoid non-essential travel; FM pulls up ministries for ‘sluggish’ capex

Good morning,

Big Story

At least five former Chief Election Commissioners have told The Indian Express that the Law Ministry’s letter to the Election Commission expecting the incumbent poll panel chief to attend a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra was “unacceptable”. And that the subsequent informal discussion between the full Commission and Mishra could “erode” the EC’s image of independence.

The interaction with the PMO was “totally inappropriate”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told The Indian Express. “It was incumbent upon the government to act with responsibility and restraint even on such a matter of merely a meeting. It should not have been done in this way. It shows their attitude or assumption of an authority over the Election Commission, which is simply wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, echoing the Congress MP’s sentiments, former CEC SY Quraishi said that the meeting was in “violation of the constitutional spirit”. He writes: “The CEC is very high in the warrant of precedence — ninth, while the PS to PM is 23rd. How can such a high constitutional functionary be summoned to attend a meeting with an officer, howsoever high and mighty?”

Only in the Express

With pre-budget meetings already underway, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pulled up infrastructure ministries for their “sluggish performance” on capital expenditure and asked them to step up productive spending to stimulate the economy. In one such letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she wrote, “It is noted that the capex performance of your ministry till November 2021 was only 61% of the budget target.”

From the Front Page

With the number of Omicron cases in the country surging past the 100-mark with 26 cases recorded Friday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava issued a call to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings, and observe low-intensity festivities — especially to mark the new year. He also called for “local restrictive measures” to be implemented in 24 districts from seven states, including nine in Kerala and eight in Manipur, with a weekly test positivity rate above 5 per cent.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also BJP’s in-charge for the Assembly election in Punjab, has said that the party will contest the polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress Party. He made the announcement after a meeting with the former Punjab chief minister in New Delhi. Asked if Singh will be the chief ministerial face of the alliance, Shekhawat said: “The alliance itself is a face and you will get answers to all these questions soon.”

Must Read

From forcing devotees to raise slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, to organising an impromptu game of cricket so that grounds can’t be used for prayers — a group of protestors in Gurgaon have made it clear that they will stop at nothing to disrupt the act of offering namaz in public places. And Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seems to have further emboldened them when he said that the practice of offering namaz in the open “will not be tolerated”.

After 78 sittings spread over 184 hours and 20 minutes, and half a dozen extensions, the Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) on the Personal Data Protection Bill has finally tabled its report. Some of the major recommendations include making social media companies that do not act as intermediaries more liable for their own content by treating them as content publishers. We take a look at some more of the JCP’s proposals on the nature of data to be protected, and the implications.

And Finally

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen made history with their explosive power and an aggressive charge that dominated the breakthrough of India’s men into the World Championship’s top echelons Friday. Both Srikanth and Lakshya won with ferocity at the net, not the traditional fallback of flair and finesse. The two play each other for a place in the final on Saturday, assuring an Indian male contests a World Championship final for the first time ever.

Delhi Confidential: The BJP had to face some major embarrassment on Friday when its spokesperson Aparjita Sarangi, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, while targeting Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar over his controversial rape remarks, went on to criticise Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who belongs to the BJP.

