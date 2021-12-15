Daily Briefing: SIT says killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was planned; SC clears Char Dham road widening

Good morning,

The Big Story

At a time when Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra bail application is pending before the Allahabad High Court, the revamped Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident submitted that the killing of four farmers and a journalist on October 3 was a “planned conspiracy”. The SIT sought to invoke fresh charges under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) against the accused, and the Arms Act.

Only in the Express

Sanjib Baruah writes on what the refugees of the 1971 war have to do with Indian politics today: “The CAA is built on a fundamentally different set of assumptions about the idea of India than the one that informed Indian policy in 1971. With its adoption, it could be said that the civil war that split Pakistan has come to have a decisive impact on the ideological battle over India’s national identity, even if half a century later.”

From the Front Page

With the opening of schools across the country underscoring the need for the Covid vaccination drive to cover children, Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that SII is planning to launch a vaccine for those below the age of 18 “all the way down to the age of three” within the next six months. “… At the moment, Covishield is not recommended or approved in people below the age of 18 so that’s why Covovax is under trials and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of 3,” he said.

Modifying its own order, the Supreme Court allowed the widening of three hill stretches in Uttarakhand, from the prescribed 5.5 metres for the carriageway to a 7-metre doubleline carriageway. The top court accepted the Ministry of Defence’s argument that the roads were of strategic importance and may be used by Armed forces for the movement of troops and ammunition.

Lack of progress in rural roads projects in Bihar became the source of confrontation between NDA allies BJP and JD(U), which run a coalition government in the state. The issue led to a faceoff between MPs from the two parties in the Lok Sabha, with both sides taking swipes at each other.

Must Read

Congress President Sonia Gandhi met senior leaders of some opposition parties, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in a bid to send out a message that she is serious about keeping opposition parties together. But one party was noticeably absent from the meeting. Sources said the Trinamool Congress was not invited to the meeting. The Congress meeting comes at a time when the TMC and AAP are knocking on its turf in many states, including poll-bound Goa.

The committee to revise the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has decided to set up a six-member “mandate group” to issue guidelines on the ways to introduce various elements of the new education policy. Of the six members in the proposed mandate group, three will be members of the steering committee, while the remaining three will be external domain experts. The team will be saddled with the task of providing clarity to the states on how to implement the larger ideas mentioned in the NEP.

A contentious proposal to authorise the UN Security Council to deliberate on climate change-related issues was rejected on Monday after veto-wielding Russia and India voted against it. The draft resolution, piloted by Ireland and Niger, had been in the making for several months, and sought to create a formal space in the Security Council for discussions on climate change and its implications on international security. What is the UNSC’s role in such issues, and why was the proposal opposed? We explain.

On Monday afternoon, Constable Shafeeq Ali told his daughter over the phone that he will come home in the next five or six days. Barely two hours later, his family got the news of the attack by militants on a bus in which he was travelling along with other personnel of J&K Police. Ali was one amongst four victims of the militant attack, which was planned and carried out after a recce was conducted in the area, a recent investigation has found.

And Finally

Former Indian cricket team batsman Mohammad Kaif recounts the time when KS Bharat, who had something of a Virender Sehwag-of-the-South reputation, took on a Gujarat quartet of medium-pacers including Jasprit Bumrah and RP Singh. “Just the way he blunted him (Bumrah), saw off some fiery spells throughout the day, made me believe that this boy is really good, that he should be groomed…,” recollects Kaif.

Delhi Confidential: At the end of a two-day event marking the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met several war veterans, and families of some of the recipients of gallantry medals from the war. He even touched the feet of Dhanno Devi, wife of Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who was decorated with Param Vir Chakra for displaying exemplary courage during the war.



In today’s episode of ‘3 things’, we talk about the militant attack in Kashmir’s Srinagar, PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi, and the latest on the SIT on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose